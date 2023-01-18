Like gentle tides caressing sun-kissed shore sands, whispers of a great stretch of beach were shared mainly by word of mouth.
The area was relatively private with the odd tourist catching wind of its placidness - enhanced by passing fishing boats and leisure craft navigating their way to and from nearby harbours.
As with most things in this province there often tends to be more to a story than initially meets the eye.
The location is Beach Point beach and its historic value surpasses the visual offered there in all seasons. The pièce de résistance in this case is the range light at the end of this stretch of beach that has safely guided watercraft in this area since 1876.
George MacLeod, a retired fisherman whose home overlooks the shoreline, knows the significance of the area and the importance in sharing it.
Mr MacLeod has a personal connection to the light. His late father, Emerson MacLeod, was among those who tended to it along with members of the Penny clan and others.
Mr MacLeod has, as have others, witnessed first-hand the wrath of late fall storms that upended the lighthouse - without mercy dragging the structure away from its mooring and along the rocks and shifting sands.
He has also seen the weather batter the exterior of the iconic signal ripping away shingles and paint.
A number of years ago Mr MacLeod had a mission on his mind. A petition to repair and shore up the light was circulated so the structure might be preserved for future generations to appreciate. Without surprise government dragged its bureaucratic feet all the way along a precarious sandy and often muddy path, that would, depending on the tide, enable visitors to drive to the light.
Mr MacLeod, and supporters, also dug in their heels and continued to lobby for a decent road and permission for the public to access it.
The victory has been slow in coming but a wide raised stretch of road to the light nears completion and there are whispers of an expanded parking lot being created this summer.
As sure as the tide rises and falls there’s an election in the wind but this victory is being celebrated by many regardless of political stripes.
