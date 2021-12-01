We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province.
Monday team night at the Montague Curling Club was an evening of upsets.
Larry’s beauties tried their best to carry Larry Richards but as good as they were they couldn’t fix him. Hats off to Tammy Dewar and Tracy MacLean for their efforts against Kris Young, Micheal Dimitroff, Carl Dimitroff and Trevor Giggy.
Our mixed league has one junior girl’s team. I’m always glad to see juniors competing against adults. Sydney Carver, Katie MacLean, Makayla MacLean and Mollie Shaw played amazing against Preston Higginbotham, Brenda Andrew, Bob Martin and Tracey MacLean. I was a little disappointed to hear Tracey telling her girls, “you better let mom win.”
I didn’t make it up to Souris last week but the club wanted me to pass on this note: “With heavy hearts curling resumed in Souris tonight. We cancelled last week due to the deaths of Melissa and Layla MacDonald. Melissa joined our curling family last year. Her infectious smile and joy for sport will be missed by all of us. We did a collection which will be given to Adam and Alex. Our deepest sympathies to all of her family. Tonight we also said goodbye to one of our regular curlers who succumbed to brain cancer. Leo Miller was a funny, kind and gentle man (except when he missed a shot ... lol). He so loved curling. Our deepest sympathies to Joan and family.”
In Montague, the Wednesday competitive league had a great, but short game between Travis Coffin, Glen Coffin and Alan Faye. Their opposition was Paul MacNeill, Ryan Lowery, Matthew Clarey and Dale Hume. I think Paul must have been tired because I overheard him say, “ok guys, let’s end this in six.” And true to his word Paul won after six ends.
Our King of Clubs survived another week but I was so wrapped up in the excitement of trivia I totally forgot curling. The jackpot will be close to $20,000 in Thursday night’s draw.
