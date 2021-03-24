After a year of angst, loss and resilience we finally see the first tangible signs of turning the COVID corner. It happened for me last week with a photo of my youngest daughter, masked and wearing an AC/DC t-shirt (a style she did not inherit from her father), receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in her left arm, courtesy of an Island pharmacist.
Earlier this year my mother received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at her long-term care home. No photos were taken, so while the moment was celebrated, there was not the awe inspired by a simple photo taken by a friend with their smartphone.
What the picture fails to capture is the collective knowledge, laser-focussed determination, unprecedented teamwork, and resilience from an army of scientists, doctors, nurses, clinical trial guinea pigs, corporate executives, civil servants, politicians, public health officials and logistical experts around the globe to get that needle in my daughter’s arm. It’s impossible to quantify the human and financial cost needed to research, design, build, produce and distribute each of the four currently available vaccines - all produced in record time. The most accurate description is ‘whatever it takes’.
We are fortunate on PEI, thus far we’ve avoided the worst of COVID. No deaths, no hospitalizations. Several close calls. Our political leadership deserves praise for putting science ahead of politics. Our Chief Public Health Office merged empathy with fact-based decision making.
Islanders responded by doing what was asked to protect ourselves, our family, our neighbours and our communities. Sure there are some who think YouTube is a fact-based, scientific treasure trove. The great thing about democracy is the ignorant are allowed to peacefully protest in front of the provincial legislature and cenotaph and spew falsehoods, just as we are entitled to ignore them. The vast majority follow rules formulated in science; those who snub common sense are social pariahs.
Is it over? No. Not by a long shot. We are seeing in Ontario what can happen when politics butts heads with science. With daily cases once again skyrocketing, and a rush to vaccinate as many as possible, Ontario is the perfect breeding ground for creation of another variant, to go along with the UK, South Africa, Brazilian and others. These are the things that keep scientists up at night.
Normal, as we once knew it, will not happen overnight. It will not happen this summer. The Atlantic bubble holds potential of a slightly more robust summer than last, but one still lacking in national and international visitors.
Even when all who want a vaccine receive it, we will still need to determine just how effective and long-lasting the benefit is. Regardless, it is staggering how far we have come in a year. A year ago there had never been a successful vaccine created for coronavirus. Now there are four, with more in the works.
A year ago we had no idea how deep an impact the virus would have on our economy, how we live, how we interact and our well-being. Stopping its spread is just the first step. The true cost, both mental and physical, will not be known for years. PEI’s economy has, by comparison, done better than many. It’s still not great. And we are in no position to gloat considering more than 40 per cent of our provincial budget comes in the form of federal transfers - and the feds will take a significantly larger hit than PEI. What impact it has on our capacity to deliver programs and services down the road is unknown.
And maybe that’s OK. Because right now Islanders are OK with having our parents and children receive a vaccine that seemed like a moon shot just months ago.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
