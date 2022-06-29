Chief Junior Gould of Abegweit First Nation said there has been a lot of feedback regarding his request to change the name of Savage Harbour, but no direct response has come from the premier or any government department.
In response to The Graphic a spokesperson from Agriculture and Land said, “Currently the province of PEI is one of the few jurisdictions that doesn’t have a formal process for renaming communities. However, we have been working over the last number of months to design a process and that process will be released (in the coming months) when it’s completed and approved.”
There was no response from the premier’s office.
Chief Gould says there is no room for derogatory language in today’s society and that includes community names.
Last week he sent a message to the broader public that his community requests the re-naming of Savage Harbour.
“If everybody is paying attention on National Indigenous People’s Day then what better opportunity for the Indigenous people to voice their concerns and speak to something that has an effect on their life?” Chief Gould said.
Three years ago when he first met with Premier Dennis King as newly-elected chief, Chief Gould brought his concerns to the province and has been meeting with community members and church groups since.
“The derogatory term savages was quoted by John A Macdonald in his reference in the House of Commons many, many moons ago so it wasn’t as if it was a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Chief Gould said. “It is a historical reference to a derogatory term, no matter the spin you put on it, those are the facts.”
Chief Gould considers conversations with community members as progress.
“Even in the private sector there are individuals who own private companies who have engaged the conversation and have gone out of their way to change some of the naming internally in their branding,” Chief Gould said.
Some of what he describes as push-back are concerns people have with their identity of place, where they live and where they grew up.
“I respect that,” he said. “I understand how challenging that is and that is why we slow-walked it.”
Chief Gould says he won’t stop lobbying for the change and wants to make sure everyone knows he is open to more conversation.
“We are not trying to force this on anybody. I don’t have a Mi’kmaq name I want to change it to or anything, I am just trying to educate people that it is a concern of ours.”
He said respect works both ways as Canadians continue to move forward with Truth and Reconciliation.
“I think it is a conversation that brings value both ways, whether it be critical or constructive criticism the dialogue is what is important,” he said.
“If this takes another three years or another 10 years and eventually the respect is extended to the First Nations people by Canadians I think it is well worth my time and yours.”
