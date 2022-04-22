Abney man arrested after barricading inside home with weapon Apr 22, 2022 Apr 22, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 37-year-old man from Abney was arrested after a disturbance involving a weapon on April 14 in which he barricaded himself inside a residence.Around 3 am, Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance on Abney Road. When they arrived, the man locked himself inside and refused to cooperate with police. By 5 am, members of the Street Level Drug Unit assisted in arresting the man and no one was injured. A search warrant was executed and police found an axe.The man is scheduled to appear in Georgetown Provincial Court on May 12 and the investigation is ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Apr 20, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads DR. THOMAS BRONAUGH Glen Wood Bulletin Latest News Abney man arrested after barricading inside home with weapon Students learn the art of rug braiding at PEI Seniors College Five Minute Interview Denise Dawn MacLeod-Ling W. Ruth Mountain Christopher John "Chris" Nicholson Highlighting the importance of volunteers Alberton’s unique railway station receives heritage designation Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGeorgetown couple cope with devastating loss after fire destroyed auto repair shopE. Lawson MacEachernFire destroys building and fishing boat in HeatherdaleDenise Dawn MacLeod-LingDakota Shamus McCormickDonna "Darlene" DunnChristopher John "Chris" NicholsonTignish Dental Clinic relocates to new building Images Videos CommentedMilestone for Three Rivers (1)City council fails test of history (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.