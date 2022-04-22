RCMP

A 37-year-old man from Abney was arrested after a disturbance involving a weapon on April 14 in which he barricaded himself inside a residence.

Around 3 am, Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance on Abney Road. When they arrived, the man locked himself inside and refused to cooperate with police.

By 5 am, members of the Street Level Drug Unit assisted in arresting the man and no one was injured. A search warrant was executed and police found an axe.

The man is scheduled to appear in Georgetown Provincial Court on May 12 and the investigation is ongoing.

