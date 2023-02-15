family

Cory Dobbin, originally from Georgetown married his soulmate, Dr Daniel Lothstein, in 2007. The couple has travelled millions of miles in their time together and are the parents of three children, who are now older than when this photo was taken: twins Avery and Evan and their daughter Ari. The happy family is currently living in New Zealand and plan to return to Wiarton, Ontario at the end of the year. Submitted photo

I realize that may be a deep question coming from the pages of The Graphic on this winter morning. We all think of love differently. In my googly brain love is a spray of sprinkles, love, and butterflies followed by rainbow hearts and fairy dust setting in my heart. My head does sometimes float in the clouds. That’s just me.

Twins Avery and Evan were born in India in 2008. The boys would later be joined by a girl, Ari in 2012. Parenting is a challenge embraced by Cory Dobbin and Dr Daniel Lothstein. Cory is originally from Georgetown, PEI.

Cory Dobbin and Lothstein love to travel. The couple and their three children are currently living in New Zealand where they plan to stay for a year. Submitted photo

