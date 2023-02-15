What does love mean?
I realize that may be a deep question coming from the pages of The Graphic on this winter morning. We all think of love differently. In my googly brain love is a spray of sprinkles, love, and butterflies followed by rainbow hearts and fairy dust setting in my heart. My head does sometimes float in the clouds. That’s just me.
So I wanted to find someone with a different take on love.
During this month of February when boxes of chocolate and dozens of roses make their way into homes and hearts, I wanted to connect with someone who could give voice to a more conventional love story. So who better to talk to than a man who has traveled around the world to create an expression of love with his young family. I found Cory Dobbin one sunny morning at his current home in New Zealand. It’s summer there in January/February and Cory may have been gloating.
You might remember Cory from the IGA in Georgetown during the mid-1990s. Freckles and curls. Bagging oranges, soup, and bottles of milk or helping you to the car with your week’s groceries. He was mild-mannered and perhaps a little shy. There certainly didn’t seem to be any indication the former altar server and Cub Scout was set to embark on a life of architectural design, world travel, and advocacy for nontraditional families. Take that all in because each pillar in Cory’s story is equally impressive. And by his side throughout the journey was and is his husband of 15 years Dr. Daniel Lothstein.
I can’t wait to tell you this love story of modern times.
Love is love
After graduating high school in 1994, Cory took a few trial runs at his future – UPEI (where he spent more time in the McDonald’s drive-thru than in class), hair styling school in Halifax, and delivering mail in Toronto. It was while delivering mail at Deloitte & Touche in Toronto that he decided he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life on that side of the glass windows. By 2000, he was back east and settled into Dalhousie University. It wasn’t long after that when he met Daniel Lothstein. It was a connection that would become instrumental in how his life unfolded.
“We started the Architecture program together. It was a small group of 25-30 students so we all got to know each other very well. Plus, I was co-chair of the Dalhousie gay students org at the time and Daniel attended some of our events/meetings so we started to get to know each other there as well,” Cory explains in his typically pragmatic way. “We’ve been together since 1999.”
Admittedly, there is a certain struggle for me in telling Cory’s story. Interviewing him was absolutely effortless and I was constantly questioning myself – am I missing something? But I wasn’t. He really is just an incredibly matter-of-fact, well-rounded, well-read, and well-traveled father of three who tells a story like a business plan. He insists there is chaos in the story somewhere, but I can’t find it.
After Cory graduated from Dalhousie with his Masters in Architecture, the couple spent time in Philadelphia where Daniel went to medical school and Cory worked at several different architectural/design firms. Then it was on to Montreal. It was there that they settled in and in 2007 they drove to PEI and made it legal with a civil ceremony at the Courthouse in Charlottetown.
“It was really just a piece of paper for us and in no way changed our relationship.”
His sister and a few friends along with his parents, Jeanne and Kevin Dobbin and his grandmother joined them and later in the day they celebrated with dinner at the Georgetown Inn.
Ahhhh, Georgetown. Like the rest of us who hail from the county’s capital, we have volumes of stories about our extended families – Cory can’t go three sentences without mentioning his mother, Jeanne Dobbin, his grandmother, the late and beloved cornerstone of the community, Cecelia MacLean or his lifelong friend Kim MacKenzie. Of course he met Kim when they were toddlers at Kim’s mother’s home daycare. But I digress. Cory credits Kim with being an “instrumental part of our life and relationship over the years.” I can attest: there’s no best friend like a best friend from the ‘G.’
The happy couple drove back to Montreal recognizing that now it was time to begin the family they had been discussing for nearly a decade.
Finding family 10,000 miles away
Surrogacy was the most reasonable option, Cory explains, and at that time the most accessible program for them was in India. “So in 2008 we hopped a flight to Mumbai.”
He then tells me the most incredible story of taking a 14-hour flight to India, spending two weeks in the capital city of Mumbai with a population of 20 million people and Goa, a picturesque state on the southwestern coast. Being accompanied by his friend Suzanne Peters and Daniel’s sister Jessica to adhere to local cultural norms. Visits to a surrogacy clinic. And then returning to Montreal to wait. Soon word came that twins were in vitro, but no gender revealed to adhere again to local customs. Eight months later both men returned to India for the arrival of their fraternal twin boys - Avery and Evan. Initially they stayed at the hospital in Mumbai with their newborns in the NICU. Once the twins were stable, the family moved to a temporary one-bedroom apartment to begin navigating the formal process of multiple interviews at agencies and police departments.
“Everything is different in India and we had two premature babies with us to wind our way through the maze to ensure all boxes were checked.” Cory also vividly remembers the Mumbai terrorist attack, which occurred two months into the pregnancy. At that time in 2008 a Pakistan terrorist organization carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.
“Seeing it all unfold was surreal. It was so scary to know your children were there and there was nothing we could do to protect them,” he said. I simply can’t imagine the stress they endured.
Returning to Canada
The 14-hour flight back to Montreal was filled with constant visits to the flight attendants in the galley to warm up bottles and prepare for the next steps in life. While Cory was working in corporate retail as an architect, the new fathers soon decided that he would stay home with the kids.
“I remember having this huge tandem twin stroller and walking the neighborhood on the south shore of Montreal.” Modern day Cleavers, we laugh.
The theme of ‘moving forward’ raised its head again and the young family decided it was time to move west to Ontario and settle in Wiarton. What they thought would be a four-year plan turned into more than a decade. Daniel settled into his clinical practice. Cory settled in with the kids and made frequent trips home to the Island. “Then like a classic straight couple, we said ‘let’s go for the girl!’” We both crack up.
With Canada’s surrogacy process having evolved at that time, Cory and Daniel were able to join a program out of London. “This time I only had to travel a few hours and was able to attend doctor appointments with the surrogate.”
They got their girl. In 2012, they welcomed home Ari.
On the move again
With their family complete, it was now time to embark on the next phase: world travel. COVID aside, every year they travel to PEI and to Daniel’s parents in Connecticut. As well, they have been to the Caribbean (babymoon before Ari was born), Italy (first time to Europe as a family in 2016), Spain, France, Portugal, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and the Canary Islands. Somewhere along the way they built a cottage in Burnt Point. “But then we sold it because we can’t stay still.”
While I’m listening to the list of countries, I’m convinced he’s going to tell me the pandemic made them realize they wanted to be home more. Wrong. “We had planned a year in France for 2020. The kids were even enrolled in school.” We all know how 2020 went.
“There were still some big places we wanted to see and with the twins now being 13, we were running out of time. Let’s do something ‘big,’” I said. “I hate snakes and there are no snakes in New Zealand.”
For the Dobbin-Lothstein family, ‘big’ didn’t just mean a location on the other side of the world where winter is summer and friendliness outshines PEI (well, that’s up for debate), ‘big’ meant a year’s sabbatical for Daniel to spend in a unique location with the family. That’s right. For 2023, you can write to the Dobbin-Lothstein family in New Zealand.
“We are loving it here,” Cory exclaims. They have set up a house, the kids are in school, Daniel is working part-time and despite the logistics “our lives are remarkably the same.” While they miss their friends and will miss PEI terribly come July/August, they are excited for the adventure they are living. “The kids will miss PEI for the first summer in their lives, but it’s an experience of a lifetime. Everything that’s happened has led us here. We will return to Wiarton at the end of the year.”
Admittedly, Daniel explains, there was some post-COVID burnout and New Zealand is a great place to reset. “It’s a great next chapter for all of us.”
That’s a lot of travel in the name of love, which can mean many things, including how you met your partner, your journey to self-love, a photo of your family, a pet adoption story, a poem and more.
So what is love for Cory and Daniel? I think we all know the answer. Love is family.
