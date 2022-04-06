An increased rate of absences in PEI schools in March came as no surprise to education officials, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning.
A typical staff rate of absence is 10 per cent but last week that number jumped to 16.5 per cent.
Students’ absenteeism rate these days is 14.1 per cent, not an unusual change as the average rate ranges between 10 and 15 per cent.
The pressure varies from school-to-school and the statistics include all Island public schools.
Covid cases on PEI have been on the rise since January and there is no sign of numbers lessening.
“With the return to in-person learning (in January), we anticipated staffing challenges due to absenteeism,” the spokesperson said.
“Thus far, we have been able to keep all of our schools open and have not needed to close due to operational constraints.”
The gap in teaching staff has been filled with substitutes as well as casual staff, however there are other resources to ensure students remain in school.
“Everyone across the system, including teaching staff, administrators, board-based educators, DELL educators and UPEI, has stepped up,” the spokesperson said.
Teachers have also made sure they have solid lesson plans laid out.
Mechanisms are also in place for students who are at home isolating.
They are accessing online lessons that have been in place since the pandemic began and used periodically throughout the past two years.
A further reduction of Public Health measures is expected later this week, but the school system is prepared, the spokesperson said.
“As Public Health measures are reduced, schools will be following a phased approach with measures like testing and masking possibly remaining a little longer so other measures like cohorting can be lifted,” she added.
Other staff, such as educational support staff, school administrators, cleaners and bus drivers are also experiencing absences due to Covid cases and isolation protocols.
“Their patience and adaptability has been essential to ensuring the continued operation of our schools and support for our students,” the spokesperson said.
There are 56 English language schools in the province and six under the French School Board. In total there are 1,704 teachers in elementary and secondary schools.
