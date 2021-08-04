The Access PEI location in Souris has closed temporarily due to technical difficulties with its network, the province announced on Wednesday.
A news release issued just before 2 pm said the problem would be resolved in the next few days. However, at 3 pm a spokesperson said it is expected to be fixed by the end of the day.
Access PEI in Montague remains open and Islanders can also use Contact PEI, a new channel offering renewals, address changes, driver's abstracts and custom license plates by phone or email.
Contact PEI can be reached by calling 1-833-734-1873, emailing contactPEI@gov.pe.ca or on the government's website, where all services except address changes can be processed.
