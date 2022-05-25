A project to drive new piles and expand the Montague marina is expected to take five weeks and will shut down the parking lot adjacent to the Confederation Trail, said Three Rivers Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston at a May 9 council meeting.
Work is expected to start May 22 and finish by the end of June, she told councillors. She said some will be unhappy with the pile-driving noise and temporary loss of access to the parking lot, but it is a necessary project to create more room for boats and ensure users’ safety.
Council agreed to award a tender for 40 dock connection assemblies to Brothers’ Machining and Welding of Pooles Corner for $27,738 plus HST. The new marina design from Harbourside Engineering requires the custom connector assemblies, Ms Johnston said.
The other bid was submitted by Adam Arsenault Welding of Brudenell for $62,000 plus HST. Councillor Alan Munro noted the significant discrepancy in the bids and asked if there is any plan to notify people who use the parking lot.
The deputy mayor suggested notifying people via town signs that the parking lot will be roped off during the project. A sturdy area will be required to store the steel piles, she said.
Amphitheatre tender awarded
Kings County Construction was awarded the tender for expansion and increased accessibility of the Montague marina amphitheatre for $49,920 plus HST.
The project involves adding two more rings of seating to the three that already exist, along with a smooth ramp allowing accessibility from the sidewalk to the top two rings, and steps to access the bottom three.
Community services manager Dorothy Macdonald said the same company built the existing seating and is familiar with the site.
The other bid was for $106,125 from Trim Landscaping Inc of Halifax.
Wellness Centre generator tendered
Council agreed to tender a new generator for the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre to Cummins, an international corporation with several dealers in PEI, for $134,775 plus HST.
A generator is one of the requirements to make the Wellness Centre a warming centre for the local population in case of an emergency such as flooding or a prolonged power outage.
CAO Jill Walsh said the quote is nearly $30,000 more than one given by the company last year and staff wanted to tender it before the cost increases further. Average time for generator delivery is almost a year. The price does not include installation.
Three Rivers anticipates some funding from other sources to help establish warming centres in Montague and Georgetown.
