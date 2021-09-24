Three Rivers Council approved a bid of $65,203.06 including HST for an accessible swing from ABC Recreation in New Brunswick.
The swing should arrive within a month but the company’s busy schedule won’t allow for installation until next spring. It will be located at the Montague splashpad in front of the washrooms.
Manager of community services Dorothy MacDonald said it will be easy for someone in a wheelchair to transition from the sidewalk up a ramp and into the swing.
There were three bids for the project, ranging from about $49,000 to $59,000 without tax.
Developer says lack of consultation “deplorable”
Murray River developer Tim James, who owns the two buildings next to the new 36-unit apartment complex being built off Queens Road extension in Montague, told councillors the public should have been consulted.
He said approval by the planning board, which was a public meeting but not promoted as a meeting dedicated to the issue, was not enough notice.
“I didn’t get so much as a call. That’s deplorable. That’s wrong. I couldn’t be more disappointed. I don’t know how this could have happened,” Mr James said, also expressing concerns about traffic flow. “I would wager there’s no one in this room who hasn’t been held up in front of my buildings (at the intersection).”
Cost increase for Montague cul-de-sac
Council authorized an increase of $17,000 in the cost of a cul-de-sac to be installed on the Fraser Street extension in Montague. It is being built to give residents of nearby apartment buildings access to the road without using Charles J. Fraser Drive, which is the town’s private property.
However, when the project was approved in July it did not include storm drains. $78,000 had already been allocated from gas tax funds and the additional money will come from transitional funding.
Enforcement, vendor bylaws pass first reading
Council passed first reading of its enforcement bylaw, which gives the bylaw officer the authority to impose fines for violation, as well as the mobile vendors policy. The bylaws are up for second reading and adoption at the October council meeting.
First mayor’s report given
Mayor Ed MacAulay gave his first mayor’s report to council after a previous vote in favour of monthly reports. He paid tribute to Joel London, a Montague man who died in a car accident September 1, as a fine young man who will be missed. Mr London was a previous employee of the town.
The mayor also mentioned a meeting with UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz about hopes to build a medical school at the university.
