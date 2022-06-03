Souris Regional School teacher Karen Aucoin Smith was presented with the SRS Excellence Award on May 26. She was nominated back in February 2020, but the honour was kept secret throughout the pandemic as fellow teachers and students and Home & School president Krystal Jamieson waited until they were able to gather collectively for the presentation. Charlotte MacAulay photo
True to nature Souris Regional teacher Karen Aucoin Smith was pitching in to help with serving at the All Awards Banquet just moments after receiving the SRS Excellence Award last week.
The award is presented to a teacher who goes above and beyond, usually annually, through a nomination process.
Unbeknownst to her, Ms Aucoin Smith was nominated by her fellow teachers back in February 2020, but wanting to celebrate collectively, the award wasn’t presented until they could gather last week.
“I am a little surprised,” Ms Aucoin Smith said. “I feel like everyone here has contributed so much over the years. Everyone helped make it easy.”
She has been a member of staff at SRS since 2005 when she accepted a position to fill in short-term.
Though she spent many years commuting as her family resided in Grand Tracadie, just last year they made the big move to Souris West and are now ensconced in the community.
Over the years Ms Aucoin Smith, who is the athletic director at the school, has taught just about every subject to countless students in Grades 10,11 and 12, including science, geography, Core French, career exploration, and leadership and family living.
Being athletic director and volunteering with the many extracurricular activities at the school has been by far the most enjoyable.
“It is where I build great relationships with the students,” she said.
Many of those students are now coworkers and those relationships are ones she treasures.
Ms Aucoin Smith credits her own experience as a student as the main reason she enjoys her job so much.
“I started teaching because I loved school,” she said. “I was involved in all the things I am here and I had fantastic coaches and teachers,” the Summerside native said.
As for advice to those new to the teaching profession she offers these thoughts.
“Get to know the kids outside the classroom and be involved in more with what they say is important to them,” she said.
The award is presented in conjunction with SRS Home and School. The presentation included a binder filled with letters from teachers and students of which Ms Aucoin Smith was eager to start reading - but not until after celebrating students at the school’s All Awards Banquet.
