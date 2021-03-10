Last week during the 72 hours of lock-down, provincial politicians were at odds as to whether their presence in the legislature was essential.
Some thought they could leave the business of public accountability on the shelf for a few days while the province rallied in an effort to get a hold on a cluster of COVID-19 cases. Others deemed their presence in the house essential and showed up to get on with the business of governing.
No doubt it was catch-22 for most of the province’s 27 MLAs. Just like all essential workers, when it comes to choosing to work, or stay away, they have a hard choice to make.
But at least for the MLAs there is no worry of unpaid sick days, but I digress.
A year ago when this pandemic started we were all in the dark, not knowing what was going to come next, not knowing whether we should wear masks, stay home, go to work, go to the grocery store or talk to our neighbours.
