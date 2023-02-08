Public awareness of mental health and addiction has increased exponentially as more Islanders become comfortable talking publicly about their reality and interactions with a system that too often prioritizes the system over service.
In response the King government is throwing buckets of money to fix it: from mobile mental health units, temporary 50 bed shelter at Park Street, safe injection site, new shelter beds in Summerside, free opioid and alcohol treatment, enhanced services at Community Outreach Centre and new day programs at the second building completed in the province’s so-called mental health campus, a project with a more than $100 million price tag to eventually replace Hillsborough Hospital. The hospital is the building that candidate Dennis King promised to have immediate ‘shovels in the ground’ for. Four years later it is long delayed and still in the design stage.
Such is the too often politicization of the vulnerable.
Health PEI is constructing a $9 million mental health and addictions emergency and short stay unit at the QEH Emergency Department. What government won’t say in any of its flowery rhetoric is that the unit looks and sounds an awful lot like psychiatric urgent care centres (PUCC) that were quickly and effectively created, staffed and launched during COVID. The goal at that time was to keep patients in urgent need of care out of the emergency room, as normal treatment facilities were emptied to fight COVID.
The comparison is important for a couple of reasons. First, COVID allowed bureaucracies the freedom to quickly ramp up new programming to maintain quality care during a global pandemic. Health PEI was lauded nationally for launching PUCCs in Summerside and Charlottetown. They were effective and allowed for more timely access to care, by utilizing various professional expertise, including telemedicine.
Despite their effectiveness, Health PEI broke its own promise and closed the centres when COVID’s perceived risk waned. It blamed staffing shortages. Its solution was to drive those in need back to the ED, a practice that runs counter to best mental health care practices. (Emergency departments are a recognized trigger for many). The backtrack increased wait times and lessened effectiveness of treatment.
And now we are spending a minimum $9 million for a permanent return to the ED. The bureaucracy will say the facility is the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada and will be separate from the emergency department, although they will share space. Beds will allow for short stays of up to 72 hours.
The major difference between PUCCs and the new emergency department is the millions being spent on bricks and mortar. Health PEI has not explained how it will staff the new centre when it supposedly couldn’t adequately staff PUCCs.
Too often the record of Health PEI is to promote personal agendas, regardless of whether or not they are in the best interest of the province. We saw it with the rollout of mobile mental health and creation of a research centre no one was asking for. Do we need more bricks and mortar or would the appropriate decision have been to make PUCCs a permanent resource?
It’s likely a question the bureaucracy never asked and it’s too late now. The cement is dry. But this province needs some form of independent analysis of what interventions are working and what aren’t, what is a true priority and what is not. Derek Key referenced the lack of system accountability in his letter of resignation as Health PEI Board chairman.
Here’s one reason why. Maritime post-secondary enrollment data from 2019 to 2022 shows 37 per cent of students reported a disability or impairment, a dramatic 28 per cent increase from 2019. Mental health - most commonly presenting as anxiety or depression - was the most cited cause. Females account for 70 per cent of post secondary students. The six year graduation rate is less than 60 per cent.
Why is this important?
It is a major red flag for an impending crisis that will have massive societal and economic impacts if not effectively confronted. Are we talking about this? Of course not. This is PEI. Concrete needs to be poured. That’s the problem.
Too often ‘improvements’ are more about public relations sleight of hand than incremental, measurable improvements in service. The structure of the QEH’s newest addition is seen by thousands every day, while the impediment of timely, effective treatment at Mount Herbert continues because government prioritizes the need for three senior government directors, who don’t cooperate, to manage its operations on a daily basis.
It’s damn close to the definition of insanity. It certainly meets the definition of inefficient. Government’s motto seems to be ‘We’ll wait for a crisis to act.’
Good intentions will not improve programming or results. It can only be achieved if we set goals and measure outcomes, and actually do something with the data. Because the system is like a Vegas dealer ... it will always win otherwise.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
