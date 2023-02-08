Paul MacNeill

Public awareness of mental health and addiction has increased exponentially as more Islanders become comfortable talking publicly about their reality and interactions with a system that too often prioritizes the system over service.

In response the King government is throwing buckets of money to fix it: from mobile mental health units, temporary 50 bed shelter at Park Street, safe injection site, new shelter beds in Summerside, free opioid and alcohol treatment, enhanced services at Community Outreach Centre and new day programs at the second building completed in the province’s so-called mental health campus, a project with a more than $100 million price tag to eventually replace Hillsborough Hospital. The hospital is the building that candidate Dennis King promised to have immediate ‘shovels in the ground’ for. Four years later it is long delayed and still in the design stage. 

