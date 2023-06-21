RCMP

Police say the accused attempted to kill an adult and abducted a child at gunpoint in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The man accused in a case involving an Amber Alert early Tuesday morning has been charged with attempted murder along with seven other charges.

The count of attempted murder relates to another adult, not the child police said was abducted, the RCMP announced on Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.