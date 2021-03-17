Three of several people accused in the theft of more than $100,000 worth of catalytic converters from across PEI have been on the Georgetown Provincial Court docket for the past month.
Two men from Fanningbrook and one from Charlottetown face multiple charges that include theft over $5,000, damage to property, possession of stolen property, possession of break in tools, and unauthorized possession of firearms. None have made pleas to any of the charges so far.
On January 25, police arrested five people for the thefts which took place over a three-month period beginning in November 2020.
The thefts were from all types of passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles, the majority of which were held at Island garages and auto salvage businesses across all three counties of PEI, according to a press release from the RCMP. Three Kings County businesses were named in court on Thursday, March 11 as the crown amended several charges that were duplicated.
Some of the catalytic converters have been recovered as a result of the investigation, according to police.
Catalytic converters are an extension to the exhaust of vehicles which reduce the amount of pollution that is released. They are coveted by thieves in particular because the platinum inside can be worth a lot of money when sold for recycling.
At least two of the suspects have been in jail since the arrest and were scheduled to have a show cause hearing earlier this week which could result in their release.
Charges are pending in courts across the province. Crown Prosecutor Lisa Goulden has been assigned to take on all the cases.
