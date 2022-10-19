Ray Keenan of Rollo Bay Holdings, centre, introduces ACOA Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor to Greg Donald Manager of the PEI Potato Board prior to an announcement of $4.2 million in funding for the PEI potato industry. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Federal government representatives from left Malpeque MP Heath MacDonald, Charlottetown MP Sean Casey, cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay and ACOA Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor were all on hand at Rollo Bay Holdings to announce $,2 million in funding for the potato industry in PEI. Rollo Bay Holdings represented by Ray and Alvin Keenan, on the right, received $950,000 in the form of a repayable no interest loan to expand their production line and automize their palleting operation. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Island MPs Heath MacDonald and Sean Casey along with ACOA Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor in conversation with Alvin Keenan of Rollo Bay Holdings after a $4.2 million funding announcement that will benefit seven PEI Potato operations. Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay and Ray Keenan of Rollo Bay Holdings on the right. Charlotte MacAulay photo
For Boyd Rose of East Point Potatoes and Ray Keenan of Rollo Bay Holdings the impacts of having the Canada-US border closed to exports of PEI potatoes last winter are still being felt.
But with the recent funding opportunities from ACOA the two producers, along with seven other PEI potato companies, can bounce back a little easier.
“We will have a more diversified product line to keep our employees year-round now,” Mr Rose said.
East Point Potatoes received a $500,000 no-interest repayable loan from ACOA to upgrade and expand equipment at the eastern PEI facility that buys potatoes from more than 20 local farms.
“This will make us more efficient and get more pounds out the door on a daily basis. All the pounds we can get out adds value for farms in the area,” he said.
Mr Keenan said the loan his company received, $950,000, will be used to automate part of their packing operation and lessen the need to fill labour-intensive positions.
“We still need people to come in and do the work , but the jobs are changing,” Mr Keenan said, noting a new bagger they will be installing will be more efficient. Having fewer people on a shift will be more manageable and open up opportunity to have two shifts, he explained.
In the face of rising fuel costs the interest free component of the loans came along just at the right time, Mr Keenan said.
The total amount of funding announced last Friday in Souris is $4.2 million. The majority is in the form of loans, but the PEI Potato Board is receiving $240,000 in non repayable funds earmarked for promoting biosecurity among farms.
Potato Board manager Greg Donald said the entire injection of funds into the industry is good news for sure.
And while the border closure is in the rear view mirror, the PEI potato industry needs reassurances nothing like that will happen again.
To that end, he said, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency still needs to reform.
Mr Donald said PEI has always had good management when it comes to plant health and that needs to be recognized by CFIA in order for PEI farms to continue to thrive.
Both Mr Rose and Mr Keenan said their markets have bounced back well.
“I can tell you this, our US customers are glad to have us back because they need the supply,” Mr Keenan said.
Mr Rose said he has been hearing the same.
East Point Potatoes has markets not only all along the eastern seaboard, but also across Canada.
Last year some potatoes from East Point were shipped to the west coast and Mr Rose said there is a chance that may open more Canadian markets.
“It’s always a freight thing,” he said, adding, “Whether it’s affordable to ship out that far or not because of the shortage of trucks and drivers now the costs are extraordinary to go that far but if we can do it we will be doing it.”
The funding was good news on the heels of the devastation Hurricane Fiona left behind, especially for Mr Rose.
Though it is all fixed now one of the warehouses at East Point Potatoes had a 24 foot x 50 foot wall ripped from the building and it traveled 300 feet in the wind.
No one was near when it happened and the quick work of a crew from B Clinton Construction had the damage completely repaired within days.
On hand to announce the funding were Island MPs Heath MacDonald and Lawrence MacAulay, as well as ACOA Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor.
Mr MacAulay said the hurricane on top of the repercussions from the four month border closure only exemplifies the resiliency of farmers.
“It is so important to understand the massive economic impact they have.”
According to ACOA more than 5,000 Islanders work in the province’s potato industry.
