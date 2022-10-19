donald keenan and petitpas

Ray Keenan of Rollo Bay Holdings, centre, introduces ACOA Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor to Greg Donald Manager of the PEI Potato Board prior to an announcement of $4.2 million in funding for the PEI potato industry. Charlotte MacAulay photo

For Boyd Rose of East Point Potatoes and Ray Keenan of Rollo Bay Holdings the impacts of having the Canada-US border closed to exports of PEI potatoes last winter are still being felt.

But with the recent funding opportunities from ACOA the two producers, along with seven other PEI potato companies, can bounce back a little easier.

Federal government representatives from left Malpeque MP Heath MacDonald, Charlottetown MP Sean Casey, cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay and ACOA Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor were all on hand at Rollo Bay Holdings to announce $,2 million in funding for the potato industry in PEI. Rollo Bay Holdings represented by Ray and Alvin Keenan, on the right, received $950,000 in the form of a repayable no interest loan to expand their production line and automize their palleting operation. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Island MPs Heath MacDonald and Sean Casey along with ACOA Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor in conversation with Alvin Keenan of Rollo Bay Holdings after a $4.2 million funding announcement that will benefit seven PEI Potato operations. Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay and Ray Keenan of Rollo Bay Holdings on the right. Charlotte MacAulay photo

