In the end, it was my back, and I knew that, so there was no reason to panic, but I did, a bit. Perhaps it was the time of day that threw me off.
I’ve been dealing with back issues in one form or another for years. There’s been muscle issues, which seem to be ongoing, and I’ve also dealt with a displaced rib which is protected by muscles, which spasm to protect the affected area and so on and so on. But don’t get me wrong, I don’t just put up with it, I’ve been getting treatments when needed on an ongoing basis.
Two weekends ago Heather and I moved some tall shelving out of the basement and onto my truck for delivery. That involved a bit of twisting, turning and lifting in ways that aren’t currently natural to my back. But, no big deal, and no problem, so, no harm no foul. Well.
A week ago Tuesday we had that large HEAVY snowfall. If you have your driveway cleared by a service with a tractor and blower, you always end up with about three feet of snow in front of your garage door. It’s just the way it is. I like to clean that up as soon as possible, and I’m not going to sugar coat this, I should not have been shovelling and lifting snow that heavy with my back issues. But, I’m a guy, and that’s what we do.
Last Wednesday evening, just prior to bed, I bent over the sink to get my toothbrush and the perfect storm of back issues came together. The unnatural twisting and turning combined with awkward heavy snow lifting, and something as simple as bending over sent my back spiralling out of control. We determined all this when I visited my doctor for a treatment the following day. However.
The pain was so bad the night before I barely managed to crawl into bed. Heather was sound asleep. It happened fast and I could feel some pain in my shoulder area (which turned out to be spasming muscles). From there I convinced myself I should check for the signs of a stroke. I’ve seen the public service announcement on TV, and the word FAST came to mind.
Now, what does that stand for again? F ... OK, so the F is face. Yes! Right. So I started to move my mouth back and forth and repeatedly opened and shut it. In the dark. Lying in bed. I determined my face was OK. Next, A ... OK, A ... what’s A? ... A ... A ... A ... Arms! Right. Do I have weakness in my arms? So, lying in bed, in the dark, I begin lifting my arms up and down, up and down, up and down. Nothing. Perfect, no weakness there. Now, S. S ... let’s see, what the heck is S ... Speech! So, since Heather was sleeping I begin whispering to myself, lying in bed, in the dark, and hearkening back to my broadcast days I whisper ... “Test, test, 1-2-3, test, test, 1-2-3, test, test, 1-2-3.” All good. For some reason I remembered T was time, as in act quickly, but I determined I was, hopefully, not having a stroke.
So a couple of things here. First, I was pretty happy I remembered to act on the FAST acronym right away. You should never discount anything. Second, I don’t know why I just didn’t wake Heather up and ask her. But, hey, I’m a guy and that’s what we do.
