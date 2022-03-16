Action urgently needed - now! Mar 16, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you for shining a light on the human face of a too-long ignoring of a human crisis, mental health and addictions.We on PEI cannot ignore the fact this crisis is happening right here on our doorsteps, in our communities, in our families and circles of friends and not somewhere else in Canada.It’s time for decision-makers to end the cycle of meetings, tear down departmental silos and implement what clients, their loved ones and frontline workers have been saying for years. Walk the talk. Now.Edith Perry, a concerned Islander from Millview, PEI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pei Edith Perry Sociology Psychology Talk Loved One Mental Health Human Face Fact Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 23 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Hospice of Southern Kings Bulletin Latest News Brian Clifford Dawson Everett Kenneth Garnhum Ralph Claude Moore Fighting cancer was easier CPS boogey man Teammates' quick response saves Cardigan man's life Playwright gives shout-out for stories from 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale Leonard was always there Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeammates' quick response saves Cardigan man's lifeFighting cancer was easierLeonard was always thereSouris-owned horse led the country in 2021Health PEI’s CEO should have hit deleteCPS boogey manChildren face years of instability under CPSWilliam "Bill" KnoxJ. "Allison" LewisBlaine MacPhee Images Videos CommentedGreed for the almighty tourist dollar (1)Misdirected potshots solve nothing (1)Life and legacy of Doug Ferguson remembered (1)Through The Cracks (1)Souris woman convicted of public health violations (1)UNSHELTERED (1)
