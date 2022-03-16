Thank you for shining a light on the human face of a too-long ignoring of a human crisis, mental health and addictions.

We on PEI cannot ignore the fact this crisis is happening right here on our doorsteps, in our communities, in our families and circles of friends and not somewhere else in Canada.

It’s time for decision-makers to end the cycle of meetings, tear down departmental silos and implement what clients, their loved ones and frontline workers have been saying for years.

Walk the talk. Now.

Edith Perry, a concerned Islander from Millview, PEI

