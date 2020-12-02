Leo Czank - Happening in the Hallways
This week at Montague High, the students are ramping up efforts in their schoolwork, because the winter break is fast approaching. Parent-teacher interviews just wrapped up, and it was another very successful time for everybody involved. This year, the PTIs took place either online, or in person.
The music department at MRHS has been very hard at work, preparing for the 1st Annual MRHS Virtual Christmas Concert. Led by Christie and Amy Beck, the jazz and concert bands are about to record their pieces of music, while auditions have started to take place for the Christmas Choir. The Student Council is preparing for their Christmas activities week, or ‘The Reindeer Games’. They are also preparing and leading different cafeteria games on the last day of each week. Last week, cafeteria folk participated in a very spirited game of MRHS Jeopardy.
That’s what’s happening in the Hallways.
Sukhman Singh - Vikings Give Back
Notable fundraisers taking place at Montague High this week: Students Keaton Bushey, Nick McCarthy and Darcy Pirch, from Mrs Trainor’s Leadership class, successfully launched a food drive for the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank. Each home room may participate by collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations ($1 is equal to one food item). They are also collecting donations from Vernon River and Southern Kings Consolidated. The class with the most donations will win a pizza party.
The students were able to organize this amazing fundraiser with the help of a grant from #RisingYouth. If you are interested in projects like theirs, you can visit risingyouth.ca to learn more about the grant.
Tabea Gyr - Being Connected
With the help of Mr Munn, Mr Kelly and Ms Beaton, Student Council offers great opportunities to get involved in the planning of school activities. While COVID-19 restrictions hinder after-school activities and big events, the student council puts a lot of effort into organizing spirit weeks and COVID-friendly lunch activities regularly. Everyone who would like to take part can apply and help to get the best out of school. Meetings are every Monday during lunch.
Ella Hurley - Viking Profiles
Student name: Skylar MacAdam
Grade: 12
Hometown: Morell
Extracurricular involvement: Field Hockey, basketball and Softball
Favourites:
Course: Psychology
Teacher: Mr Kelly
Cafeteria special: Spaghetti
TV Show: Modern Family
Movie: Fault In Our Stars
Thing about MRHS: “Getting to play sports with my friends.”
Teacher name: Timothy Lea
Subjects taught: English, Creative Writing, Psychology, Drama
Hometown: Vernon River
Extracurricular involvement: Debate Club, Model UN, Book Club
Favorites:
Sports Team: Boston Bruins, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors
TV Show: Office
Movie: Hoosiers
Food: Feta Omelette
Thing about MRHS: “Mr Week’s soccer announcements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.