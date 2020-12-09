Amber Jenkins will launch her new restaurant in Fortune this week, but fresh COVID-19 provincial restrictions will limit her business Strait Goods to takeout and delivery for now.
The province announced seven new cases of unknown origin on the weekend. This has shut down in-room dining at restaurants and close gyms, museums, libraries and casinos. (Four additional cases were announced on Monday)
These restrictions, which also limit retail stores to 50 per cent capacity, will be in place until at least December 21.
Ms Jenkins said her business plan will be affected, but she isn’t feeling sorry for herself with so many other establishments in the same situation.
“I’m used to rolling with the punches. I didn’t really anticipate being able to see a large number of people this winter,” she said.
“It’s hard for the industry for sure, with quick changes and with COVID, you have to either adapt or die and that’s it. And I’m OK with that,” Ms Jenkins said. “I’m not alone. For me to play the world’s smallest violin doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
Strait Goods is Ms Jenkins’ successor to the Bluefin restaurant in Souris, which was destroyed by fire in May 2020.
Strait Goods opened Tuesday with takeout from 11 am to 7 pm. She said she’s developed a comprehensive takeout and delivery platform, and much of her small staff has been converted to delivery drivers.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to provide a service to the community, because that’s what we love and that’s what’s going to work in eastern PEI. We’re doing the best we can to get meals out to people’s houses and offer a safe pickup zone.”
With Christmas coming, Ms Jenkins said it’s more important than ever to support local businesses.
“That’s the only way everybody is going to get through it.”
At Lady’s Slipper Cafe in Montague, waitress Susan Herring said business was very quiet on Monday, the first day with the new restrictions in place. She said they don’t do a lot of takeout business as a breakfast and lunch place.
“I’m taking my third breakfast order (at 10:30 am) instead of my 50th,” Ms Herring said. “We have a great clientele here and we always spoil our regulars. We’re a restaurant that you dine in. We’ll have maybe 15 orders today when we used to have 100.”
The cafe has reduced its staff of eight down to two, she said. It will be tough for waitresses because the lead-up to Christmas often sees them receiving large tips. She said the restaurant is also considering closing on Mondays and Tuesdays temporarily.
“I wouldn’t use the word devastating, but it’s definitely disconcerting.”
Because the restrictions were put in place with little notice, Ms Herring said the cafe has a lot of food in the locker that will have to be used up.
Meanwhile, at Holy Cow in Morell, owner Quentin Gillis said the restaurant had been gearing up for December as a very busy time of year, along with increased gift card purchases.
“December is really your last kick at the can before winter hits to generate some revenue.”
Mr Gillis said the restaurant just launched online ordering and offers curbside pickup and takeout. Last week it also opened a Bakin’ Express drive-thru which offers coffee, breakfast sandwiches, lunch combos, donuts and muffins. It’s the first location outside of Prince County for the Island company, he said.
Holy Cow doesn’t offer delivery at the moment, but Mr Gillis said they are considering it.
“We just don’t know how long this is going to last. They said two weeks in the beginning, but really, two weeks is a timeline that probably will get adjusted. We’re looking at preparing for probably six weeks to two months (without indoor dining). If that’s the case, we’ll probably look at offering delivery as well.”
The restaurant’s food truck closed on the weekend but with the new restrictions, they may look at starting it up again.
When Holy Cow re-opened in April after being closed for a few weeks, Mr Gillis said there was huge demand, but he doesn’t know if that will be the case this time around since the restaurant has been open all this time.
“I think some people were tired of cooking every day for themselves, so we saw an onslaught of support from our local clientele getting takeout.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.