Potato farmers and exporters were incensed last month when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency told a legislative committee they were working on opening up new markets for Canadian potato exports.
CFIA has no business trying to stick its proverbial nose into matters that don’t concern them.
According to the CFIA website, its mandate is to protect Canadians from preventable health risks related to food.
They certainly weren’t working towards that mandate in November when they chose to cut off the export of Island potatoes to the US and now saying they are looking for other markets for farmers is just bizarre.
Turns out Island farmers and exporters already have long-standing trade relations with most of the countries the federal department implies it is courting.
It is just another misstep in what is becoming a long line of missteps the feds have taken in this debacle.
The first was their erroneous use of the word ‘infested’ in the ministerial order preventing the exports.
By definition an infestation is widespread. In October there were two fields reported to be infected. There are approximately 84,000 acres of potatoes grown on PEI annually.
There is no doubt this was a political move and one that will have a lasting effect here.
It may be the dead of winter right now, but farmers are left wondering how they can plan for the upcoming growing season.
It is past time for the federal government to walk back their ministerial order and let the farmers get back to work.
