Access PEI computers apparently aren’t recognizing all changes in Canada Post Rural Route addressing. This has left one Morell East resident to question how she will receive government correspondence in the future.
Last winter, Ruth Donovan received a notice from Canada Post stating her address was changed from RR1 Morell to Morell East.
“Canada Post only gave us a year to update ours and they are very adamant about getting it updated,” Ms Donovan said.
Yet when she went to Access PEI recently in Charlottetown she was told the change in her address could not be made on their computers.
Ms Donovan said she was told they have to key in a particular area. She informed them of her change but was then advised Canada Post hadn’t updated their system so they could only select Morell as the community where she lived.
It is unclear exactly what that means.
Canada Post, however, says it updates its own online system when mailing addresses are changed, such as the change to civic addressing for some rural communities.
“Our subscribers receive the updated data. We do not however, inform government departments, although those that subscribe to our data products would receive the updates automatically.”
Ms Donovan is left wondering whether she will receive her driver’s license renewal notice in the mail next year since Access PEI doesn’t appear to have her new address.
Canada Post provides all affected customers free mail redirection service for one year. After that if mail doesn’t have the proper address it is returned to the sender.
The province did not respond to questions from The Graphic.
