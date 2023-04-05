Setting: The Press Gallery in Ottawa
Present: The prime minister and three reporters
Reporter 1: Mr Prime Minister, can you comment on the appointment of Mr. Johnston as the rapporteur on electoral interference. He worked with the Trudeau Foundation and, we understand, is a family friend. Does he have a clear and comprehensive mandate to examine political interference in our elections?
PM: I am elated you mentioned the Trudeau Foundation. The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is the legacy of my late father and is a gateway for bold, cutting-edge researchers to become engaged leaders. Next question.
Reporter 2: Mr Prime Minister, when did you become aware of political interference in our national elections? Please be specific.
PM: Let me be clear. The Government of Canada takes these allegations very seriously and we are taking steps to ensure all Canadians are safe and have complete confidence in our institutions. I can assure you this is a top government priority. Next question.
Reporter 3: With specific reference to political interference in our elections, once again, did our Canadian Security Intelligence Service provide you with a written summary and when, if at all, did you act on it?
PM: This is not only an issue in Canada but democracies worldwide are under assault. This is why we have increased funding to CSIS, our Canadian Security Intelligence Service to allow them to engage in cutting edge technology to ensure all Canadians are safe and secure.
Reporter 1: Was it necessary, Mr Prime Minister to appoint a commissioner or, as you call it, a rapporteur, instead of having a direct public enquiry to examine political interference?
PM: Uh ... uh ... We want to get to the bottom of these allegations so Canadians can have confidence in our electoral processes. After all, the ability of Canadians to cast a ballot is a fundamental tenet of our democracy.
Reporter 3: Opposition parties are clearly calling for a public enquiry over political interference in our elections. What is your response to a public inquiry?
PM: This is a significant assault on our institutions. All parties take election interference very seriously as do all Canadians. This is why we are taking decisive action.
Reporter 2: Do you have any information on who in your party may have received benefits from the Chinese government in Beijing to support their campaign?
PM: We have taken some very definite steps to curtail the influence of Beijing. For example, we have banned TikTok from all government phones and laptops.
Reporter 2: One final question Mr Prime Minister. If the rapporteur concludes that a public enquiry on election interference is needed, will you and your government abide by his conclusions?
PM: Mr Johnston is eminently qualified for this position, a man of unimpeachable integrity and we have full confidence that he will be able to work with the parliament committees and produce a clear, independent and transparent report so that all Canadians can have confidence.
Thank-you Mr Prime Minister for taking our questions. Your answers demonstrate your attention to significant detail as you have addressed these concerns head on. We remain confident that all Canadians are assured your government has this issue under control.
PM: Thank you, Merci.
CD MacDonald,
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
