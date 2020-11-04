January 1, 2020. The beginning of a new year. A new decade. A new chapter. I spent that day in bed with a 103-degree fever, hallucinating, and freezing at the tail end of our family vacation to Bermuda for Christmas. Little did I know this was the beginning of a very long, unpredictable, and ‘unprecedented’ year.
I entered 2020 in the most 2020 way possible, battling COVID-19 head on. However, come March, while the rest of the world was entering a pandemic state, I was dealing with a different kind of panic. Because of the virus, my body no longer works in the way it used to. As a healthy, active teenager, who can no longer walk 30 feet without being out of breath, I need my peers to take the pandemic seriously. Contrary to popular belief, you are not untouchable, you are not safe, and you do not want to contract this virus.
For the entirety of high school, I was a lifeguard and swim instructor, in the pool for nine to 12 hours per week. My lungs and muscles were strong, and I was rarely out of breath despite the strenuous physical activity. Now, I will go up a single flight of stairs and be completely breathless due to the after-effects of COVID-19. I have been struggling with these post-COVID-19 symptoms in various areas of my life, such as school (due to sleep struggles), physical activities, and mental health.
An additional struggle I have faced having had the virus during the pandemic is the constant anxiety I will asymptomatically contract it again and unknowingly spread it to others, whose immune systems may not be able to handle it.
In conclusion, COVID-19 has had a huge impact on my life as a young person, and I feel it is important to spread the message that teenagers can in fact contract the virus and live with its many symptoms indefinitely. Life is not normal right now, and teenagers need to stop pretending it is, or else their actions may have consequences.
Meghan Dewar,
UPEI student
