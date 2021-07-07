Matt Clendinning was sitting at the end of a newly painted rainbow crosswalk in front of his cafe in Montague when a woman driving by thanked him for his efforts to advocate for the local LGBTQ community.
The province has painted the crosswalks in communities across the Island, including two where Main Street intersects with Wood Islands Road and Queens Road.
Mr Clendinning, owner of the Lucky Bean Cafe, had asked Three Rivers Council earlier this spring to fly the Pride flag and paint rainbow crosswalks, only to be informed the latter was a provincial responsibility.
Internationally, Pride Month is in June but the PEI Pride Festival will take place July 18-25. Transportation Minister James Aylward announced in the provincial legislature on April 30 the department planned to paint crosswalks across PEI.
“I’m blown away by the province,” Mr Clendinning said. “The crosswalks are super cool and a great step in the right direction from the province. I am extremely impressed ... that’s the kind of leadership we need.”
Mr Clendinning said he hopes his advocacy will show others they don’t have to be part of a minority community in order to be an ally.
“You don’t have to be queer or trans to want to go to bat for people.”
Although the crosswalks help members of the queer community feel safe and accepted, more progress is needed, he said.
“This is a win, but it’s not a victory. There’s still a lot of work to be done,” he said. “More crosswalks and flags, colours and events and all-around community inclusiveness and support is what you hope comes from this.”
Many have reached out to thank Mr Clendinning for his push, including a heartwarming encounter at his cafe that left staff feeling emotional.
“A lady came in and shared her story about what it was like growing up here and was so grateful and appreciative that people were trying to make a difference.”
After his initial requests to Three Rivers council and the subsequent media coverage, Mr Clendinning said Georgetown-Pownal MLA Steven Myers contacted him to emphasize the province’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community.
Mr Clendinning had requested crosswalks at Wood Islands Road, Rink Street and Water Street, but the province only paints them at intersections with traffic lights for safety reasons. That’s why one was painted at Queens Road although he hadn’t asked for one there.
The only problem is the colours don’t really stand out, he said, with the Wood Islands Road crosswalk having been painted in the rain. He hopes the paint will be touched up at that location.
