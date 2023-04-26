Rosemarie and Brian Brown, along with their kids Barry (front), Suzanne (right) and Paula (back), hosted Olivia Dobbin (centre) for a few weeks in 1988. It was part of a PEI-Northern Ireland exchange program meant to give the children a vacation escape from the ongoing violence of The Troubles in Northern Ireland. Submitted photo
In 1988, as violence between nationalists and loyalists continued in Northern Ireland, a Souris family hosted a teenage girl from the capital of Belfast as part of an exchange program.
The Northern Ireland Children’s Event (NICE) was organized by Jim MacNeill, Brendan McGinn and Ben Rodgers and ran from 1986 to 1999, with up to a dozen children being placed with PEI host families each summer for a vacation.
Brian and Rosemarie Brown and their three kids welcomed Olivia Dobbin into their home for six weeks, as a respite from the bombings and shootings that had plagued Northern Ireland since the late 1960s as part of The Troubles.
The Browns saw an advertisement for the program and decided they had the room in their house to get involved. Olivia was about 14 when she came over in the summer of 1988.
“She was very shy,” Mr Brown recalled, and it seemed the sectarian violence that was part of the fabric of her childhood was a big reason why.
She was quite lonesome until his mother, who lived nearby, came over and had a chat with Olivia on the front step for an hour or so.
“I don’t know what she said, but it worked,” he said. “As time went on, she got a little more open.”
The Browns took her to Halifax for a day, spent time at local beaches and she got along well with their kids and others who lived on their street, he said.
At one point all of the kids and families on that year’s exchange met up for a day of fun at Camp Gencheff, and the walls between Protestant and Catholic seemed to come down, Mr Brown said.
“She was happy and laughing. All the kids were, the Catholics and Protestants, forget where they were from.”
Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland lived in separate worlds with little to no mixing, not only because of religion but the fact Catholics largely supported joining a united Ireland while Protestants generally favoured remaining in union with the United Kingdom.
Mr Brown recalls going to the family’s Catholic church one day and the Protestant kids on the exchange were extremely reluctant.
“I don’t think they wanted to get out of the car, because of the rift in Northern Ireland.”
One of the group activities was an arts class in Charlottetown where the kids did wax colouring designs of book covers - which led to six covers with the Irish flag and six with the Red Hand of Ulster.
Similarly, when they visited a Girl Guide camp in the Murray River area and were encouraged to sing their national anthem, the question became which one.
Although the six Protestant and six Catholic children got to know each other, Mr Brown said he heard when they boarded the plane home, the walls dividing them went back up. Still, he thinks the exchange helped them.
“While they were here, they were laughing and carrying on,” he said. “I’m sure some of that held. I’m sure there were friendships made between the two groups.”
For years afterward, the Browns kept in touch with Olivia. She would call them out of nowhere. However, it has been years since they were last in touch.
The Browns, who now live in Souris West, enjoyed the experience and it led them to get involved in another exchange where they hosted a girl from Jamaica and one from Quebec.
“We like kids. I guess that was part of the deal.”
They ended up helping the girl from Jamaica with her education and now she is in charge of a number of credit unions there. They had a video call with her earlier this month.
April 10 marked 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement was signed, successfully putting an end to the vast majority of the violence of the previous 30 years. An estimated 3,500 people died during The Troubles, according to an Ulster University database.
Although there have been significant trade issues between Northern Ireland, the UK and Ireland as a result of Brexit, peace continues to reign in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.