In the months since PEI was hard hit by Hurricane Fiona the community of St Peter’s Bay, like many other municipalities, has been knee deep in ongoing cleanup.
Part of that is assessing how the Emergency Measures Organization both municipal and provincial, were able to respond and what improvements can be made going forward.
The storm brought with it extensive damage to property and prolonged power outages. For the most part in rural PEI emergency shelters weren’t needed for a prolonged period of time.
But that doesn’t mean such an event couldn’t happen in the future.
Those were some of the key talking points raised at the semi-annual general meeting of the Federation of Municipalities held on February 11 at the St Peter’s Complex.
Tanya Mullally, acting director of Public Safety and Christine MacKinnon, director of Municipal Affairs, made presentations to the more than 50 municipal councillors and mayors in attendance.
They shared results from a survey which showed improvements need to be made to communication in regards to letting the public know what services are available and also between the province and the municipalities.
Chief Administrative Officer for St Peter’s Bay, Debby MacKinnon, said community outreach is something they want to improve since their Fiona experience.
The Dr Roddie Community Centre was the warming centre in St Peter’s in the days following the hurricane.
“It felt like a lot of people didn’t know to go there,” Ms MacKinnon said.
That was the case in many rural communities, especially in locations where there was no power and some were challenged to get outside information.
Although the population of St Peter’s Bay is small, approximately 300 residents, not everyone knows their neighbours or people’s living conditions.
Ms MacKinnon said they are looking at several different ways to reach out. One possibility is to compile a list of residents.
“Even that is such a moving target,” Mayor Ronnie MacInnis interjected, noting circumstances change and not everyone knows everyone.
One lesson taken from Fiona is the importance of having more community gatherings to get to know one another better.
There is also concern in the small community about the location of the warming centre.
The community centre is a convenient place to do emergency outreach as it is attached to the fire hall where showers are available if needed. However, Ms MacKinnon pointed out the facility is just meters from where the tidal surge swept into the community in the September storm.
“We need to be prepared for the reality that it could come a little further another time,” she said.
Having the St Peter’s Complex, which is the former consolidated school that has been transformed into a business hub in the community, as a backup could be a solution.
That would require a larger generator, but the advantages are a bigger kitchen facility and room to accommodate people on cots if needed, she added.
Mayor MacInnis said they are still dealing with the clean-up from the tidal surge and high winds knocked down half of the trees in the community-owned St Peter’s Campground.
In the fall dozens of volunteers turned up to clean debris from the day park in the community. Within a few hours several truck loads were hauled away.
“It is an ongoing process,” Mayor MacInnis said, noting there is still landscaping to be carried out in the spring.
As for the campground cleanup, it is taking a bit more time, but it has started.
The frozen ground has provided good conditions to get an excavator in to unearth the fallen trees which eventually will be hauled away. The holes left behind will then need to be filled.
The community, like all other municipalities, is eligible for funding to pay for cleanup through the PEI Disaster Financial Assistance Program For Municipalities.
But there isn’t just cleanup costs on the minds of some.
A member of the North Shore Municipality said they are still at the stage where they need a funding boost to equip their community for storm response.
While there is no specific funding stream for this yet, Minister Jamie Fox, who also addressed the meeting, was clear in his message that if communities have a need he is open to helping fill it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.