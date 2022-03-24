When Agriculture in the Classroom PEI was looking for a class to host a pilot for its new Egg to Chick program last year, Angela Brothers was all in.
The Grade 2 French immersion teacher at Montague Consolidated has partnered with Ag in the Classroom on a number of projects, and for that she was recognized earlier this month.
Ms Brothers was presented with AITC PEI’s AGcellent Teacher Award, for exceptional leadership in agriculture education, for 2022.
The award was kept a secret and she said she was shocked.
“I love the program,” she said. “It’s awesome to have in the class and I seem to like to throw myself into stuff I don’t know much about. So I will continue to do it every year.”
Laurie Loane, executive director of AITC PEI, said Ms Brothers is always up for trying any project or idea with her students.
“She’s always game to open the doors and allow students to learn about agriculture,” Ms Loane said. “When we have teachers who go above and beyond on making sure students know where their food comes from, and building that relationship with our local farm community, it speaks volumes.”
The Egg to Chick program provides a class with fertilized eggs, an incubator and an egg candler light so the students can keep a close watch on the chicks’ progress in the 20 days or so before they hatch.
Once the chicks hatched and spent some time with the class before heading to their new farm home, Ms Brothers ordered another batch of eggs to do it all over again.
Ms Loane said the program is a stress reliever for the kids, leading to a more calm, quiet class as they watch and listen to the chicks.
“We’ve heard multiple times from teachers that the students were ... so happy to come to school to see their chicks.”
Ms Brothers said her students easily related to the project and were intrigued by the chicks and what they learned about laying hens’ life cycle.
“(It offers) so many learning opportunities. The kids are more engaged and more apt to excel in all areas because it’s fun, it matters, they’re interested,” she said. “With the state of the world, the economy and everything, it’s more and more important to educate them about where food comes from, what’s healthy, what’s not.”
At the moment, she’s doing AITC’s worm factory program with the students, which sees them feeding the worms and learning about healthy food choices.
Along with the award, Ms Loane also brought AITC’s Little Green Sprouts gardening program, which allows students to grow foods like lettuce, microgreens and herbs.
Ms Brothers said Ms Loane has been a huge help as she navigates these new resources with her class, being practically at her beck and call.
