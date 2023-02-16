career case

Grade 10 Montague Regional High School students Sophia Clory and Adriana Catellier were immersed in a game of Career Case in November when Agriculture in the Classroom executive director Laurie Loane stopped by to introduce students to the new resource. Submitted photo

Career Case, an interactive board game geared to high school students, is one of the newest resources available through Agriculture in the Classroom PEI. The idea is to give students a better understanding of careers available in agriculture.

Career Case is a problem solving game where students are given scenarios and choose multiple careers that will help solve the dilemma presented in a scenario, Marilyn Balderson, Think Ag coordinator, said.

TOSH

Students at Three Oaks High School were treated to a day of agriculture themed activities in November 2022 when students in the agriscience class organized an expo. Indian Farms participated in the event. A fill-in-the-blank game where guess the different parts of a potato plant is popular among students. Submitted photo

