Grade 10 Montague Regional High School students Sophia Clory and Adriana Catellier were immersed in a game of Career Case in November when Agriculture in the Classroom executive director Laurie Loane stopped by to introduce students to the new resource. Submitted photo
Students at Three Oaks High School were treated to a day of agriculture themed activities in November 2022 when students in the agriscience class organized an expo. Indian Farms participated in the event. A fill-in-the-blank game where guess the different parts of a potato plant is popular among students. Submitted photo
Career Case, an interactive board game geared to high school students, is one of the newest resources available through Agriculture in the Classroom PEI. The idea is to give students a better understanding of careers available in agriculture.
Career Case is a problem solving game where students are given scenarios and choose multiple careers that will help solve the dilemma presented in a scenario, Marilyn Balderson, Think Ag coordinator, said.
It is one of many resources the organization offers to help teachers and students navigate career exploration, she added.
Kareero, an app launched in the fall, is a tool for teachers to help them build agriculture related content that can be linked to curriculum.
While some resources can be geared towards any subject there are also dedicated agriculture subjects in many Island schools. Agriscience and animal science are taught at the high school level.
Many Island schools offer these courses on a regular basis.
For the schools that don’t the opportunity is still available for students to take it as an independent course. However, Ms Balderson said that is more the exception as more and more students become interested in a more extensive relationship with agriculture within their communities.
High school materials are mainly career based, but there are a plethora of programs to help kids of all ages explore agriculture.
The Egg to Chick program, where students observe and nurture incubating eggs right in their classroom has been running for several years.
Typically younger students participate in this program, but last year extra funding made it possible for Westisle Composite High School animal science students to get involved.
“It brings out something special in people when they get to see new life and hold the chicks in their hands,” Ms Balderson said.
Every year Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month is observed in March.
An important part of CALM is connecting students with farmers.
Shelley Ployer is the PEI coordinator of the program that is geared to Grade 3 classes.
“The object is to educate the children on where their food comes from and all that happens prior to it landing on the grocery store shelf,” Ms Ployer said.
Teachers receive a resource bag containing a book and other materials to go along with the theme. This year’s story ‘Alex’s First Seed,’ is the story of a young earthworms first encounter with growing a seed.
In Grade 3 classes across the Island students will have volunteers from the agriculture community come in and read the book to them while providing more information about their own agriculture connections.
“The volunteers are from all different commodities and ag businesses so everybody gives a little different story,” she said, noting no two classrooms are the same.
Ms Ployer said those connections are also made during Ag Adventure Days.
Students from different schools get to attend an expo, one in Charlottetown and one in Summerside, where different commodities are set up.
She said students and teachers are looking forward to having a field trip, something that has absent in the past few years due to the pandemic.
“We have different groups that come in and the classrooms rotate around and spend seven or eight minutes at each station and get a little introduction to dairy, potatoes etc,” she added.
Last year many of the Grade 3 classes were also able to tune into the Great Canadian Farm Tour, an initiative of AITC Canada that had 11 farm operators from across the country interact with students on a virtual tour.
Pure Pork Farms was the PEI farm featured in the national initiative.
Amy and Joel Van Gurp run their family farm operation in Mount Albion. Ms Van Gurp was excited to give students from across the country a virtual tour of their operation.
“It was very good to know I could be a positive influence in helping kids connect to how their food is grown,” she said.
She said giving students an in-depth look at farming practices goes beyond that.
“People can have the confidence that their pork is ethically raised,” she said, explaining Canadian standards in the industry exist to ensure safety of the product.
Ms Van Gurp also pointed out to students the bio-security measures in place and the significance of buying local grains and selling manure to other farmers which enables them to put nutrients back in the soil.
