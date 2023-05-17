school bus

The Public Schools Branch expects 50 to 100 permanent and casual bus driver positions to open up in the next two years.

Currently the Public Schools Branch has a full slate of bus drivers, but that could change quickly in the next two years.

“A large number of existing PSB bus drivers will be eligible to retire in the coming years and we anticipate having 50-100 permanent and casual positions available over the next two years,” a spokesperson from PSB said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.