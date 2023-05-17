Currently the Public Schools Branch has a full slate of bus drivers, but that could change quickly in the next two years.
“A large number of existing PSB bus drivers will be eligible to retire in the coming years and we anticipate having 50-100 permanent and casual positions available over the next two years,” a spokesperson from PSB said.
There are 261 permanent full-time bus driver positions across the province and all are filled. In addition there are approximately 50 additional drivers in the casual pool.
Recruitment of new drivers is always a priority.
“Annually, in June, the PSB holds job fairs across PEI to provide specific information about becoming a school bus driver with the PSB in preparation for the upcoming school year,” the spokesperson said, noting regular recruitment is also done throughout the year via traditional listings, articles, social media and through the existing staff base.
Funding from Skills PEI in the form of paying for driver training has been ongoing for several years.
“Their support has helped train approximately 100 Islanders to become licensed school bus drivers, the majority of which are employed by the PSB,” the spokesperson said. “We are optimistic that this funding and support will continue this year and for the duration of our needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.