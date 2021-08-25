Tim Houston’s surprising majority government victory in Nova Scotia gave PEI’s Dennis King a Maritime ally who wears the same colours.
But if Houston follows through on his commitment to make substantive improvements to that province’s health care system, King will find the spotlight squarely on himself.
The Bluenoser wing of the Progressive Conservatives focused almost their entire campaign on health care. Houston’s platform includes new ideas for doctor recruitment, like pensions and allowing each region to have their own strategy, something Health PEI refuses to allow our rural communities to do. He also plans to expand surgeon hours at operating rooms, hire more nurses and meet with many in the system for input.
It’s certainly possible this is all talk, or that Houston’s plans can run up against a brick wall called bureaucracy. But he seems to recognize the urgency of the situation.
“When you sleepwalk through a doctor shortage and you pretend that health care is not in crisis and fail to invest in it, the person that comes along behind has to have the courage to make those investments,” he said.
Sound familiar?
Here on PEI, we’ve moved beyond the simple erosion of rural health care. We are now beginning to see the erosion of urban health care. The loss of surgeons at the Prince County Hospital, which led to the unacceptable temporary closure of its ER; the ballooning number of nursing vacancies and the complete lack of adequate access to mental health care.
Solutions are difficult, but if Tim Houston shows the problems can be solved, Islanders will look to Premier King and say, “Your turn.”
Josh Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.