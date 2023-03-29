There are far more women running for public office this spring than in the past two elections, which is a big step forward for equity in government decision-making.
The percentage of female candidates has shot up to 44 per cent after hovering around 30 per cent in 2015 and 2019.
The best example of this is here in eastern PEI, where all four candidates in Belfast-Murray River are women.
Incumbent Darlene Compton, who has represented the area since 2015, first ran for office at the end of the Pat Binns area.
Also competing for the seat are Katherine Bryson (Liberal), Michelle Hodgson (NDP) and Laverne MacInnis (Green).
It’s not the first time a district had all female candidates, according to the PEI Coalition for Women in Government, but it is rare.
In 2000, PC Pat Mella defeated Liberal candidate Viola Evans-Murley and Jane MacNeil of the NDP in Glen Stewart-Bellevue Cove.
Six other women are running in eastern PEI this time around. Amber Dennis (Liberal) and Ahava Kálnássy de Kálnás (Island Party) are on the ballot in Souris-Elmira.
In Georgetown-Pownal, Edith Perry (NDP) and Lucy Robbins (Island Party) are running, while Norma Dingwell (Green) and Angela Barton (independent) are on the ballot in Montague-Kilmuir.
Having fifty-two female candidates across the Island is an impressive number, especially given the early election call left little time for those who needed to arrange childcare and time off from work.
Currently only a quarter of Island MLAs are women, which does not bode well for decision-making that accounts for the needs of all parts of the population.
