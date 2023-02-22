The pink shirts are laundered, folded and put away in a closet - ready to be taken out and worn in February 2024.
The colour is symbolic of a nation-wide campaign to raise awareness of bullying.
The problem is bullies wear pink too and one day, out of 365, set aside to recognize the shameful social issue is easily forgotten as the hype subsides and is replaced by some other campaign - of which there are countless.
The effort by schools, organizations, businesses and individuals in shining the spotlight on bullying is commendable.
The regret, however, is the victims remain trapped in the bully’s cross-hairs, vulnerable for the next attack.
School-age kids aren’t the only victims. Social clubs, organizations, workplaces and basically anywhere there are people, a potential platform for bullies exists.
Set that aside for a moment and ponder prejudice-based bullying. Yes, it is a thing.
As PEI opens its doors to varied cultures, ethnic backgrounds and people of colour the setting for intimidation or persecution against these new residents all too often can become more and more septic.
Naive are those who deny these attitudes exist among self-proclaimed Islanders whose paltry defense is PEI is their birthplace, not that of ‘foreigners’.
Educate all you want but until the population gets the message little will change.
The province recently announced an Anti-Racism Grant in the sum of $100,000 is available to non-profit organizations/associations.
The initiative is “to help promote a culture of diversity and inclusion, address racism and strengthen the link between racial equality and community cohesion.”
The criteria is straightforward - create and/or implement seminars, workshops, trainings, mentorships that address racism;, Target online hate and promote digital literacy; Promote social participation and reduce barriers in community sport, arts and culture and so on.
Pink Shirt Day and the need to address racism share a common denominator: bullying.
Intimidation at any level isn’t acceptable and if the province feels it necessary to invest tax dollars into raising awareness of residents’ social shortcoming, it’s a sad reflection on what we have become.
Is Pink Shirt Day and incentives to clean up our act just humbuggery or is it a positive step towards a more diverse future? You know the answer.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
