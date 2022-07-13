It’s time to stop blaming EI and government benefits for staff shortages on PEI - particularly in the tourism industry.
Elementary maths tells me, a healthy human has about 112 waking hours a week. God knows how many energetic hours. It shouldn’t be a surprise when a human rejects the offer to spend 40 hours a week - a quarter of their waking life - or more working for minimum wage, no benefits, no pension, no paid vacation, no room for personal growth, poor work-life balance, little personal autonomy, and a dwindling promise of class mobility all for a purpose that can seem weak and unfair: to please pass-through tourists or retirees from off-Island, lapping up the benefits of wealth the worker cannot dream to afford from their job’s rewards.
Some local employers seem to expect Islanders with essential learned skills and talents, who have hustled through fishing or agriculture seasons to provide the lobster and potatoes on menu, to then hop into the tourism industry. All for what? Wages that hardly lead to an individual’s ability to afford a home or send their children to daycare to make that work possible in the first place.
The voice of employers pointing at Islanders receiving government benefits allegedly passing on their responsibility to contribute to the economy and work hard, has droned on since I was born and was recently captured in the Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce’s labour market survey. But what is the balancing voice of workers’ perspectives to match that of employers? Solutions will be ill-informed until it is captured.
Every potential worker has different selling points, some are common. For me, it’s a meaningful job where I feel as though I’m contributing to my community and able to work in line with my moral code and values. If room for skills growth, a positive workplace culture, time off and a general sense that I am respected as a human are not on the table, neither is my time. Call me a lazy millennial.
While it’s easy to blame worker shortages on EI and Covid relief funds in one simple sentence and an eye-roll, it seems some employers need to dig deeper into the issue. Local businesses should work together to hear and meet local employees’ needs, otherwise don’t be surprised if employees do not meet yours.
Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017.
I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.
