Dear Honorable Prime Minister Justin, and all those dedicated to serving the public,
My name is Jayne MacDonald. I am a proud Canadian who was born and raised in rural Prince Edward Island on a mixed farm. My husband, Wayne and our sons are dairy farmers in Newtown Cross.
The latest turn of events leading to the closure of the US border to PEI potatoes has me extremely concerned and I believe it is a far-reaching provincial crisis. Our potato farmers are the pebble which has been dropped in the pond and the ripple will be felt by every one of us. We are a province with a total population of just over 150,000 people and our entire provincial existence benefits immensely from our primary core renewable industries (agriculture, fisheries, forestry and tourism) and the potato industry is the crown jewel and lifeblood of our agricultural sector and provincial economy.
Our potato farmers bring much-needed dollars to our province, the US is our most important consumer and trading partner; and this border closure crisis for our government, for our agricultural communities, for our rural infrastructure, and most directly for our potato farming families is dire! This crisis can be diffused and resolved through the collaboration and efforts of the government and CFIA, and this work is urgently needed!
There is no obvious replacement for the value our potato farm families bring to the table in our province and a prolonged resolve to this issue will undermine the confidence our potato farmers and their banks will have for further investment. Our farmers and their families will suffer immensely, if urgent action is not taken with full vigor aimed at a timely resolve.
The efforts coming from CFIA need to match the seriousness of this situation. Resources of personnel, finances, laboratory access and voices of all our elected public officials need to address this provincial crisis to restore export of the potatoes now in storage in the warehouses on our Island farms. Our potato farmers have been working diligently with CFIA to provide nutritious and healthy potatoes for domestic and export markets using scientifically proven methods to ensure maximum protection for each other, their industry and their trading partners and customers. The resolution to this crisis is in your hands and the hands of the CFIA at this point in time. All the necessary documentation and evidence that Synchytrium endobioticum, a potato fungus has not spread and the management plan in place, for two decades now, is scientifically sound and competently able to contain it from being of risk to other farmers, jurisdictions and trading partners will need to be successfully presented and accepted and championed by each of you.
I understand this is an overwhelming task for a small workforce at CFIA in Prince Edward Island during the winter season, however, I am requesting they be given the necessary resources to achieve a positive timely outcome and provide our politicians the necessary information to mediate a resolve to this provincial crisis. We simply cannot accept that it will take years to resolve this crisis, a slow and prolonged response is going to create losses for all of the many beneficiaries from the life’s work and investment of my potato farming friends and neighbours. This is potentially of equal portions to our province as the loss of the cod fisheries was to the province of Newfoundland.
Our farmers and all Islanders will suffer immensely, if urgent action is not taken now and with full vigor. WE ALL PROSPER, WHEN WE INVEST IN EACH OTHER. Now is the time for each of us to do all we can. I appreciate each of you and graciously beg that this does not become buried in the sea of issues currently facing Canadians and I encourage you that the more that is accomplished to resolve this issue swiftly and decisively - the fewer the losses that will result from this situation. There is a short window of time to prevent enormous and untenable issues for our province.
Kindest regards and a safe and Happy New Year to you all and your families.
Jayne MacDonald
