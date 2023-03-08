Prince Edward Island (PEI) is a beautiful and welcoming province with a lot of potential for growth and development. However, it is facing a significant challenge of attracting new people and businesses to the province. One solution to this problem is to decrease the provincial income tax slabs in PEI.

PEI has one of the highest tax brackets (slabs) within Canada, higher than much developed provinces like Ontario and British Columbia. By lowering the tax slabs, PEI can create a more attractive environment for businesses and individuals to invest in the province. This will lead to more significant economic growth and development, providing the necessary funds to improve infrastructure and create new projects.

