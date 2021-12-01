Editor:
I hate repeating myself, but since things have changed so much in the world I will do just that. PEI has been vigilant about Covid, and through careful management from Dr Morrison and her team we are probably still the envy of the world. However, a small thread is all it could take to change our situation.
Islanders, please learn how to wear your masks correctly, covering both your face and mouth. Otherwise you may as well leave them home. For your sake, and more importantly for our sakes.
We seem to have forgotten that fighting Covid did not make global warming go away. St Augustine said, centuries ago ‘’Time never takes a holiday.”
We know from watching the news that BC is in a serious mess with roads, trains and trucks cut off from most of the mainland.
Germany, Europe, India - all around the world infrastructures are now fragile. Once in a 100-year weather events are now 10-year events. Even - ha, ha - over the last few years scientists have been waiting for Nova Scotia to become an island, cut off from the mainland - with the right combination of wind, and high sea levels.
Why do Islanders think we are protected from global warming? It’s happened in places no one would expect. Is it prayers, luck, timing ... who knows?
Infrastructures (roads, railroads, bridges) are not able to withstand nature. Have you seen the slow-moving lava in the Spanish island of La Palma? Slow, but sure - no stopping it.
The Hon Lawrence MacAulay, has worked tirelessly to keep Northumberland Ferries running every summer. Thank you. In the winter time, however - no ferries. If a freak weather event affects the bridge, we are cut off. The federal government has committed to building two new ferries - one, an ice-breaker for the Magdalen’s run - but, only a summer ferry for PEI. If some weather event affects the Confederation Bridge we will be cut off from the mainland until spring. It will be a long, expensive, cold winter for Islanders. And, Hon MacAulay, it will be your cabinet to blame.
This is not a joke. BC thought wildfires were their last problem. And now?
Why use government dollars to design two different ferries, ramps, infrastructure, rather than two the same - ice breakers? We are placing all our eggs in one basket - the Confederation Bridge. How can we be so stupid? Two ships the same are a lot easier than two totally different designs. Are we just trying to keep designers in Quebec busy?
These ships will not appear for several years. Please explain to us, Islanders, Hon. MacAulay, why we are expecting things to stay the way they are? One entrance - one exit to PEI? In these times?
Well, here’s hoping - although that’s not a very good strategy.
Thank you,
Gary Walker
North Rustico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.