All the money in the world cannot buy salvation.
- Ephesians 2:8-9
We took the family up to mass at Saint Columba a few weeks ago. The priest gave an impressive sermon based on a familiar theme of ‘You can’t take it with you when you go’. Of all the things Saint Peter may call me out for at the Pearly Gates having accumulated too much wealth is not likely to be one of them. I feel very lucky to have grown up in a hard working community, and in one where people were not consumed by the almighty dollar. I can honestly say we were rich in friends and most people were devoted to the motto ‘love thy neighbour’.
“We were blessed with great neighbours!” I can still hear my father say. I can also hear his familiar reply when people asked him what was going on. “Peace and poverty ... and more poverty than peace,” he would joke.
I grew up in a time when most people had strong faith and completely believed they would be rewarded in heaven for a life well lived on earth. Still even among the most sincerely religious people I know there is some trepidation as to whether their essence totally leaves the earthly realm when they die.
“Don’t let them leave me in the vault if I die in the winter when the ground is frozen!” my own mother has instructed us.
Sometimes in the winter, they have to store peoples’ remains in the vault until the ground thaws enough so they can bury them in spring. My mother is a kind and deeply religious woman who I am sure Saint Peter will greet with open arms, but just in case some part of her remains here she wants no part of the creepy vault.
“My father said the same thing!” Marlene confided, when I shared this story with her.
It reminded me of the man who went to pick out his burial plot at the Lorne Valley Cemetery.
“Here is a nice spot along the road,” the church member suggested to the elderly man.
“No, I want one back over by the trees,” the man objected. “The noise from the traffic going by will keep me up.”
And then there was the story of a popular Island entertainer, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and decided to plan his own wake and funeral. His funeral was to be at St. Joachim’s Church in Vernon River and he wanted to be waked over two evenings. He decided it would be more convenient for mourners if he was waked one night in Charlottetown for his friends who lived there and one evening in Vernon River for his friends who lived down east.
“Well we’ll wake you in town the first night and Vernon River the next,” the undertaker suggested. “Then we will just have to take you up the hill for your mass the next morning.”
“No, I want to be waked in Vernon River the first night, then in town the second night, and then take me back out for the mass,” the dying man instructed.
“But wouldn’t it make more sense if we did it the other way, then we would only have a short drive up the hill to your funeral,” the undertaker suggested.
“No, do it like I asked,” the man repeated. “If I am paying for the Cadillac I want to ride!”
---------------------------------------------------------
Fire up the Caddy and make your way to Kaylee Hall this Thursday, August 18 at 8pm as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues. I sure hope it won’t be your last ride because we have six shows left. This week, Keelin, John and I are happy to welcome special guest Nick Doneff. Fans of John Prine may be familiar with Nick as he hosts an annual tribute to the song-writing icon in Charlottetown every fall. I am sure we will hear a few Prine songs Thursday night.
Since relocating to Charlottetown in 2013, Ontario native Nick Doneff has become a staple in the PEI music scene. After building a reputation as a busy side man and multiple-instrumentalist for Island favourites such as Nudie, and Liam Corcoran (Two Hours Traffic), Doneff has now emerged as an independent singer and songwriter following the release of his self-titled debut album in December of 2016. The rootsy, 11-song album loosely narrates Doneff’s experiences with life, love, loss and landlords during his five years of living in Toronto and his adjustments to life in Canada’s smallest province. It features a band consisting of four of Doneff’s close friends and former roommates from Toronto alongside a new Island friend Catherine MacLellan. The song ‘Old Dog’ was also featured on CBC’s flagship arts and culture program, Q, along with a glowing review of Doneff’s live act where host Tom Power compared him to the likes of John Prine, and Joel Plaskett.
In 2021 Doneff followed up his debut album with a second solo effort titled ‘Late August Days’. Maggie MacLean of The East Magazine says this about that record: “On the surface, Nick Doneff’s The Late August Days feels like a laid-back listen. And in a way, that feeling tracks. Still, as you start to peel back those layers of nonchalance, you’ll find an album rife with nostalgia and quiet life lessons.”
Hope to see you Thursday night for our sixth last concert.
