Once again, the seemingly simple act of buying cat food turned into a theatrical production like a two-act play. Think Tell Tale Harbour, only about cat food.
Act one: The New Food.
As I have documented previously, one of our cats needs specialized cat food, which was up to $94 per 7.5 pound bag. The other cat, while perfectly capable of eating any kind of $5 cat chow, gets the good stuff by default. Several months ago I consulted with the person at the vet, and was able to reduce the amount of food intake by this duo, by actually feeding them the proper amount. As you know, I had been using the all-you-can-eat buffet approach, when just a cup a day was all that was required.
Now that I had reduced the amount of food being consumed, my next goal was to reduce the amount I’m paying. Once again, I consulted with the person at the vet and she pointed out a couple of alternatives. I was offered two options, both with more cat food per bag, and seemingly at a lower price. Seemingly. Cat food of this specialized nature seems to change in price almost weekly, so, there is no price indicated in the slots where the bags are kept. I asked how much the other, slightly fuller bags cost. Instead of getting an immediate answer, the lady took to her computer and calculator. Even I know that’s trouble.
She ended up working out the price ‘per pound’. The bag I had been buying and these two alternatives were both more than $10 per pound, and less than $11. Ten dollars per pound for cat food! (Math has never been a strong suit).
Act Two: The New Debit Machine.
I settled on a bag, and proceeded to the cashier to pay by debit. I was informed they had a brand new machine and it’s been a bit ‘finicky’. I found the tap on the front edge of the machine and hit it. Error. Tried it again. Please insert or swipe card. Inserted my card. Does not read the chip. It was suggested I wipe the chip with my finger. Done. Inserted again. Error. Tried again. Finally. Please enter your PIN. Machine crashed after my second digit. Try again. Machine crashed after my second digit.
Now the lady in line behind me was starting to enjoy what was playing out in front of her. To make matters worse, she was a friend who didn’t recognize me at first because of my hat and mask. Next, it was suggested I swipe my card. Tried that. Nothing. Tried the other side of the card. Success. Before I could even get to the PIN process, the error message came up. A small bead of sweat emerged from beneath the brim of my hat and started down my forehead. I tried the tap again. Nothing.
I’m now sweating more than Allan Doyle after an entire performance. Finally I tried the chip again and entered my PIN. Success! What probably took five minutes seemed like five hours.
In all the drama of trying to pay, I didn’t really ever hear how much I was paying.
It turned out I paid $3 more. But I got half a pound more food. So, that’s a deal. Right?
