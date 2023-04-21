A gala dinner organized by Montague Regional High School alumni with the help of local fishers, farmers and businesses raised around $13,000 to go toward extras for school programs.
The Red and Black Gala on April 1 featured a menu prepared by five chefs and about 10 entertainers performed from 6 pm till midnight. All of them are school alumni.
Along with helping the school offer more options for students to complement their regular programming, the evening was about recognizing the many talented people who have graduated from MRHS over the years, said vice principal and organizing committee member Jolene Johnston.
“It went over really well,” she said. “Great food, great entertainment, people were pretty excited.”
The event was a sellout with 175 tickets sold, surpassing the original goal of 150. Including entertainers, volunteers and chefs, it was attended by about 200 people.
A committee of about seven school alumni spearheaded the gala and the community stepped up to make it happen, with close to 20 businesses or individuals donating money or materials, Ms Johnston said.
All of the seafood - mussels, oysters and scallops - was donated by local fishermen and others helped with purchases like roast beef, which was the main course.
“The support of the local businesses, fishermen and farmers was phenomenal. A lot of stuff was donated and that’s why we made as much money as we did. The chefs and entertainers all donated their time,” she said.
The chefs were Brian Hicken, Jesse MacDonald, Nigel MacSwain, Terry Nabuurs and Kyle Panton.
The entertainment was organized by Barry O’Brien and the lineup included Kevin Ryan, Chris Johnston, Alan Buchanan, Taylor Johnson, Carter MacLellan, Andrew MacDonald, Keira Loane and Colton Matheson.
The funds will be used to augment programs like culinary, carpentry and shop classes, ensuring there are always enough supplies for the students. Ms Johnston said the province provides the basic necessities quite adequately but these are extras around the edges of that.
“We run four culinary classes, so imagine the food we go through,” she said. “We have welding, automotive, carpentry. It costs a lot to run.”
Another option to spend some of the money could be field trips for students.
Ms Johnston said there are talks about using part of the proceeds to establish a student bursary for someone interested in a career in the service industry, as a thank you to the people who helped out.
The gala also offered learning opportunities for some of the current students. The hospitality class helped set up for the evening and students in the culinary lab did a lot of the prep work.
“The kids learned what it’s like to have and be part of a live event,” she said.
All 300 desserts were crafted by a single volunteer, Donna Johnston, while Sheilagh Annear, Yvonne Higgins and Gail Johnston handled the decorations. Kathryn Rajamanie created the invitations and menus. Other staff members made biscuits.
Ms Johnston said it was a great first run for the event and the organizers will meet at some point to discuss what went well, what can be done better and whether it will be an annual event.
