colton + barry.jpeg

Colton Matheson and Barry O’Brien perform on stage during the Red and Black Gala at Montague Regional High School on April 1. Submitted photo

A gala dinner organized by Montague Regional High School alumni with the help of local fishers, farmers and businesses raised around $13,000 to go toward extras for school programs.

The Red and Black Gala on April 1 featured a menu prepared by five chefs and about 10 entertainers performed from 6 pm till midnight. All of them are school alumni. 

decorations.jpeg

The Red and Black Gala held April 1 at Montague Regional High School raised roughly $13,000 to provide a boost to student programming. Submitted photo

