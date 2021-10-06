I’m still an old fashioned guy in many ways. In fact just being a grandfather, no matter what your age, tends to land you in the ‘old fashioned’ category, and I’ve learned to just accept it. One of these ‘old fashioned’ things I do is keep a paper day-timer calendar on my desk in our office. This week I flipped it over to October and its 31 days, with a place to write something in for every day of the month. Love it! Easy peasy ... and old fashioned. But I digress.
The first thing I noticed was how I had already crossed out the dates for a river cruise I was supposed to host on the Danube for Stewart Travel beginning the 26th of this month. Second straight October I’ve done this. I’m OK with it, because we will try again next October, and, I’m not sure of my comfort level in traveling to Europe at this time.
But what about traveling to other places? It’s all about your personal comfort level when you are deciding whether or not to travel. I recently returned from two weeks in Ontario. I drove, because I wasn’t ready to fly, and I also wasn’t prepared to sell my recently purchased riding mower to pay for a rental car. I was in four different areas of the province, Kitchener-Waterloo-Ayr, St. Joseph’s on Lake Huron, McKellar in the Parry Sound area and Kingston. In each location, I was with a small, self-contained group of fully vaccinated family and friends. I really never felt uneasy about anywhere I was and it’s a big plus being with like-minded people.
I do want to try and get back to traveling when it’s safe to do so, or when I can be assured I will be comfortable with my surroundings. I am hoping to drive back to Ontario a couple of times in the next three months, and am hoping our situation here allows me to do that. But this week, a travel conundrum landed in my lap. A friend invited me to come to his place in Florida for a week sometime in January or February. Ohhhh ... Florida. Hmmmm. I had previously booked a six-week stay in the Bradenton area, which, due to a mix up, was cancelled about three months ago, and that gave me a great sigh of relief, given the circumstances in that state. But what about now? Is there any actual way I would talk myself into this?
At first I didn’t even consider it. Despite my love of traveling to warmer climates, playing golf and smoking cheap cigars, I had to discount all those things when thinking about this offer. Almost immediately I messaged my friend back and told him no. But February is five months away. What will my comfort level be then? Let’s not kid ourselves here, right now I’d rather staple my head to the top of my desk than be in Florida.
But I have at least ‘cracked’ the door open a bit in my mind and will monitor the situation there closely over the coming months. My friend, and other friends I know, have successfully navigated COVID in Florida, mainly because they own or are renting their own place, stick close to that place, mask up when out, avoid eating in restaurants and generally keep to themselves. I still need more convincing.
But those cheap cigars though ...
