The Queen was right, just 28 years early. Oh sure, 1992 may have been a bad one for the monarch, but a few tawdry scandals pale in comparison to what history will show 2020 as - the undisputed heavyweight annus horribilis champ.
In hindsight no one should be surprised by the damage COVID wreaked. We all saw the warning signs flashing as the virus travelled across China, Europe and western Canada. We naively assumed we’d dodge another bullet.
For 70 years since the end of the Second World War, we’ve puttered along as a country managing to avoid the worst of what the world has to offer and by and large enjoying peace, prosperity and privilege. It’s why many expected our region to avoid a direct COVID hit, like a nor’easter blowing out to sea.
Nope. This nor’easter landed hard by our standards, but compared to others, nothing more than a scratch. We are fortunate to live on an island. It makes fighting a virus logistically far easier than a province like New Brunswick which borders Nova Scotia, Quebec and the United States. Winning the geography lottery only works if you’ve got leadership doing the right things.
When Dennis King was running to lead the PCs I infamously told him he wasn’t qualified to be premier. Boy, was I wrong. I confused credentials with leadership. Lesson learned. Liberals, Tories, NDP, Greens and those without affiliation almost unanimously agree that King has delivered over the past 10 months.
He’s succeeded by not looking at COVID as a dataset in an excel spreadsheet, but rather how it impacts the country store, local rink, service club, small business, students, and seasonal or gig economy worker. It is the foundation of what has been an effective, nimble and empathetic provincial response. Not perfect, but a response built on a sincere desire to help.
The political reward is record high approval ratings. King’s smart enough not to believe his own press, he knows COVID-fueled political popularity is fleeting. After the virus is contained, difficult budget decisions await down the road. It will test the premier in ways that COVID has not. It’s an issue for next year or the year after.
As we turn the page on 2020, Islanders are genuinely thankful for the dynamic duo of King and Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison. The pair has guided our provincial response, and thus far avoided the pitfalls which are delivering untold angst and pain to other provinces and regions. PEI, through a combination of expertise, timing and a bit of luck, has skillfully tamped down dangerous hotspots before they explode.
In many areas politics played too large a role in public health decisions, extracting a steep human cost. The King administration largely deferred to CPHO. It’s a working relationship, built on mutual trust and respect, yielding dividends for all Islanders.
Our province is not yet out of the woods, but maybe we can see the sun starting to rise on the horizon. The first Islanders are now vaccinated. Priority for the first three months of 2021 will focus on delivering the vaccine to frontline workers and those most vulnerable. By summer ordinary Islanders should be in the queue.
It’s a long time coming. Last March few would believe the personal and economic disruption COVID would cause. It’s a storm we are weathering well, relatively speaking. Doesn’t mean our recovery will be easy. Tourism is in tatters. The restaurant industry stands on the edge of an economic cliff. Aerospace will not even begin to rebound until planes are once again in the air.
We’ve got a long way to go, and 2021 will be far from a smooth ride. But let’s raise a glass and say good riddance to 2020, a year unlike any other. An annus horribilis for the ages.
Here’s wishing you all a safe, healthy, COVID-free 2021. It can only get better.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
