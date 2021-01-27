Dear Premier King:
There is an oil company buying up all the land in PEI. I have a kid and I meet other young people who need to be encouraged to be part of agriculture ... we are losing this culture ... it is doing our province a huge disservice to let this oil company buy up all the good land for many reasons in fact.
We are losing the new farmers. Angus MacLean had the right idea by creating the lands protection act. He was a man of vision but probably didn’t envision the political paralysis and lack of vision that puts us in a place where our agriculture of people is getting cleared away by the filthy rich.
My new neighbour had to buy all the land around me because the oil company bought or controls all the land he needs closer to his home farm - problem is, we need land too. Access to land is critical for spreading creativity to develop new domestic and export markets, letting an oil company dictate the use of all our land is a stupid risk.
There is safety in numbers. More farmers and diversity spread out doing more things is less affected by weather events too. Irrigation is the sign of a failing civilization.
I could go on. I’m doing my part by starting new agricultural ventures in metro Fernwood. Recently, with my help, the number of cattle farms in metro doubled. Please do your part by knocking that oil company back to owning 3,000 acres.
Ranald MacFarlane,
Fernwood
