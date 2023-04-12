My time with Austin Bell begins exactly as I imagined an interview would begin with a seasoned corporate financial attorney living in Sydney, Australia. He’s racing down a sidewalk on foot, a bit breathless and droplets begin to form on his brow in the 75 degree Fahrenheit sunshine. It’s halfway between summer and winter in Australia – but going the opposite direction to what we’re experiencing here in the northern hemisphere.
He’s holding the phone up to capture a bit of the tall buildings behind him as he races towards a door. It reminds me of the scenes I used to watch on the old CBC Street Legal that featured the lives of a group of young, aggressive attorneys in partnership together in Toronto.
The similarities to the 1980s TV show quickly end because Austin is now close framed at his desk. His incredibly warm and kind nature immediately permeates the screen that represents 10,000 miles between us. It’s 7 pm ET and 10 am the following day in Sydney. His day is just beginning and mine is drawing to a close.
Before we can really dive into conversation about his journey from PEI to Australia, I needed a quick tune-up on geography to the east beyond Murray River. Bell originally hails from White Sands, not Little Sands. For those like me, who aren’t fully immersed in that area, the communities are about 7.5 miles apart and between them stands High Bank. It reminds me of how I would quickly correct anyone who thinks I might be from Burnt Point, because of course, I’m from Morrison’s Beach.
Now that we’ve got our roots untangled, I am so eager to pepper Austin with a million questions in an effort to flesh out how someone born into an established fishing family in eastern PEI winds up as a well-recognized corporate attorney specializing in financial services ‘Down Under’.
Admittedly, he laughs, it wasn’t a direct route.
Bell was a year ahead of me at Montague Regional High School and graduated in 1984. I would see him often in the hallways, but didn’t actually know him. He was busy playing clarinet in the band and I was busy minding my turf in Georgetown hall.
Bell then went on to graduate from an earlier version of Holland College’s Hotel and Restaurant Operations Management program before spending a few years working at the Prince George Hotel in Halifax.
So when does the hairpin turn to corporate law take place?
“I used to hire banquet and room service waiters in Halifax,” Bell explains. “They were smart university students and after a couple of years working 24/7 for a pittance and on my 24th birthday, I realized I needed to do something different with my life. I was living with my cousins, who were accomplished attorneys, and I realized if they could do it, I could do it.”
We laugh as Bell explains that while the epiphany happened on his 24th birthday, in true PEI fashion “I was in my 25th year.”
Many of us have experienced a moment in our youth when we realize something has to change and something big is coming. For Bell it meant a move to Montreal. He was accepted at McGill where he earned his undergrad in political science. Bell was then accepted to McGill for law school. He went on to earn two law degrees.
What really strikes me about Bell through our entire conversation is his gentle humility. While he could have dug deep into the challenges of law school or the excitement of moving around the world, instead he dismisses it all because “it’s meeting people along the way who make our lives richer that really matters.” Swoon. He’s speaking my language.
He goes on to share a story with me about the impact of a Montreal family, the Rosenbergs.
“They really gave me a new perspective on life when I was living in Montreal.”
He initially served as a companion to their son who lived with a brain injury but would go on to forge a lifelong friendship with them. It was in the mid-90s in Montreal and with their support he was able to travel abroad.
“I loved Jerusalem. I loved the coffee shops and how alive I felt there.” His experiences during those years opened up the windows to the world for him.
When a friend living in Montreal invited him to accompany her back to Australia, he accepted the opportunity and took a role as a law clerk. In 2000, he moved there permanently.
“I just sort of fell into corporate law,” he explains, making it sound like the time I fell into the Georgetown Harbour when I wasn’t paying attention on the side of the wharf.
For clarity, Bell is a corporate and financial services lawyer specializing in investment and hedge funds.
According to his bio on his firm’s website, “Bell helps domestic and international fund managers to understand and navigate all aspects of the Australian regulatory regime including establishing and restructuring investment vehicles, Australian financial services licensing, disclosure obligations and negotiating contracts.”
I’m just going to pretend I understand what that means.
“Financial services has become big in the past 30 years as baby boomers started putting funds into retirement,” he explains. “It’s a really heavily regulated industry and requires a very technical and heavy time investment.” That’s where Bell lends his expertise.
Again, according to his company bio “he is ranked in Chambers Asia-Pacific as a leading Investment Funds practitioner,” with clients noting that he is a lawyer who can “balance the law with the commercial aspects and tailor his advice to the realities. He is also ranked in Best Lawyers under Funds Management and Financial Institutions, and named as a leading individual in Financial Services Regulatory in The Legal 500. He was nominated by in-house counsel and peers to appear in the Experts Guide: Guide to the World’s Leading Investment Funds Lawyers as an outstanding practitioner in this field. In 2019, his contribution to policy development was recognized with an industry leadership award from the Financial Service Council. He is the author of the Australian chapters in the ICLG publications on Alternative Investment Funds and Public Offer Funds.”
Whenever I try to express how impressive his success is, he shuts it down instantly. I make several attempts and each time he dodges my swooning.
Instead we talk about PEI and I’m always up for that.
“There is something so special about the Atlantic Ocean. Maybe it’s the air. It’s so quiet there. I sleep in the bedroom I slept in as a kid. I love the light and the sea ... the environment.” Again, his gentle humility guides the conversation.
Bell’s brothers Jimmy and Alan and sisters Patricia and Pauline remain in the area and he loves returning to visit. He agrees that it’s a big family sponge-up when he makes it to White Sands, which is never enough.
Like most, he easily reflects on how the Island shaped him growing up. Again, he points to those who influenced his turns and direction over the years. “Anne White is gold. I was so fortunate to have her teach me piano.” Bell isn’t alone as I soon learn Anne White has made an incredible difference to many musicians who were raised in eastern Kings County.
I push Bell back to Australia, curious to know what life is like there for him and his husband Andrew Carter – a native Australian.
“We have a weekend house in the Blue Mountains, which is nice. It’s near our niece Coco. We golfed this morning in the mist and rain. We go to the theatre and orchestra.”
No surfing, but he’s a skier and they’ve traveled a lot over the years with a trip to France planned in a few months.
“We enjoy learning about wine - trying and tasting new wines and visiting wineries. I spend so much of my time researching different wines, trying them and maintaining the cellar (which is actually quite a lot of work, enjoyable, but work nonetheless!)”
Just the ordinary stuff, he insists. As PEI lives through its spring snow, we would all love to be living “that ordinary stuff.”
