By my calculations, the snow storm this past weekend lasted for 53 consecutive hours where we live in Charlottetown. It started as the rain transitioned to snow on Thursday at 5 pm and lasted until 10 pm Sunday. I mean, wow. I also calculated that about 60 more centimeters of snow fell. While there was wind, it was nothing like the brutal wind that accompanied the first three storms of January.
Those first three saw the strong winds deeply compact the snow, making getting out of the house a chore. We had two to three feet of snow slammed against the front door each time, and there was nothing I could do about it. The same could be said for the areas immediately in front of our garage doors. While we have a snow clearing service, which by the way has paid for itself tenfold this year already, the blower leaves about four feet of snow in front of the door for you to shovel. That can mean you’re shoveling another four feet of deep snow just to get out of the garage. Keep in mind, I’m not in my 20s or 30s anymore, or 50s for that matter.
But this time, for this storm, I had a plan which I deployed to decrease any heavy lifting. I decided I would go out during the day and do a quick shovel every time two or three inches fell. It started out great Friday morning when I got ready to remove the overnight snowfall. It was still snowing quite heavily. I got dressed, ready to hit the elements. T-shirt with hoodie, and ski jacket. Long pants carefully tucked into my well-tied boots. Ball cap with hood pulled over top and jacket zipped to the neck. Gloves and sunglasses completed the outfit. I was more than ready.
The goal was to just push the snow in front of the garage doors out four or five feet to make it accessible to the tractor’s blower, and clear the front porch, front step and a portion of sidewalk. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat again, if necessary, every two to three inches.
I went out nine times on Friday alone. Not going to lie here, by the fourth time, you’re literally just throwing on the pajama pants and coat and jumping into the untied boots. I was able to keep the front porch clear and managed to carve out a two-foot wide swath of the front walk extending to the end of the porch. The unshoveled wall of snow looks like it’s ready to have petroglyphs carved in it for posterity. After getting over the deflation of Friday night’s snowfall, I headed out again Saturday with the same plan.
Suddenly I was presented with an issue too big to ignore.
A quick check of our oil tank revealed we were very close to needing a refill. With the amount of snow that had fallen, the amount blown by snow clearing and the size of the snowbank after the road was plowed, there was no way to access our oil pipe by coming across the front lawn. A path would have to be shoveled to get there. I was crestfallen. My back simply refused. After pondering how long we could actually exist without heat, I mean we have a propane fireplace, it was inevitable that an extra 40 feet of three to five foot deep snow along the front walk would have to be removed to access the pipe at the side of the house. I had dwindling options. All the kids had moved out years ago, and they have their own shoveling issues. I do not own a snowblower. My leaf blower, while powerful, is not ‘that’ powerful. It was certainly not wide enough to get a small front-end loader in there. But, in the end, there was a solution to keep us toasty warm.
I’ll tell you what; my wife Heather can sure handle a shovel.
