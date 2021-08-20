Three young eastern PEI band mates have been honing their craft based on tunes by great performers who came before them.
Nate and Javon Gamble and Reid Thibault are Kayes Road. The teens count Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix CCR, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis among their influences.
The three 14-year-olds have been making quite a name for themselves since they pooled their own incredible talents on electric guitar, bass, keyboard and drums.
‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On’ and ‘Heard It Through The Grapevine’ are just a drop in the bucket of the repertoire of songs the group has been perfecting during their practice sessions.
In June they were the recipients of a second prize at the Red Nose Talent Show, an Island-wide youth talent show in memory of Lisa Carragher which raises funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association.
Because the talent show was a virtual event, their first time in front of an audience was during a concert at the Montague Waterfront earlier this summer.
But more recently the trio has been appearing at a weekly gig at Orwell Corner. Earlier this month they played a full show for the first time there.
All three said they had the same thoughts going through their mind as they were tuning up for the audience of close to 50 people.
“I hope I don’t screw something up,” they chimed.
There isn’t much chance of that happening once this group gets going.
The friends met in jazz band at Montague Intermediate School.
Reid, who had recently moved to PEI from Saskatchewan, noticed how well they played together and suggested they form a band.
The teens batted around the idea for a bit.
“We didn’t really know until we practiced and we just kept getting better,” Nate said.
Nate, lead vocalist in the group, also plays keyboard and shares the drums with Javon who also plays electric guitar. Reid plays bass.
They all became serious with their music a couple of years ago.
Reid discovered his dad’s old bass in the attic and was instantly intrigued.
When Javon was in Grade 6 he took an interest in the guitar.
Nate had been dipping into piano playing, but became more interested once he saw his brother’s guitar playing.
So where did the band’s name come from?
The three now spend at least two days a week and sometimes on the weekends in the music room at the Gamble house on - you guessed it - Kayes Road, about two kilometres from Georgetown.
“This is where it all started,” Nate said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.