Sometimes I wish I knew.
There’s no getting around the fact our lives seem to revolve around passwords. On the wall, in front of the desk where I am typing this, there used to be a couple of dozen ‘sticky notes’ with all my passwords written on them and affixed to that wall. It was kind of defeating the purpose of keeping your passwords secret, but I’ve been frustrated too many times not being able to remember a certain password.
Now, I know, I know, I know, that in many cases you can save a password on your phone, then it will automatically fill in the blank. Problem is I actually do a lot of things related to having a password on the computer and not my phone. Thus the ‘sticky notes’. I’m not the kind of person to use 1-2-3-4 as a password, or my birthday, or my name or even my pet’s name. I actually like to think I put a little thought into it.
To alleviate my ‘wall of passwords’ problem, I gathered them all up, sorted them out, and put them all in a file on my phone. All 31 of them. That’s right. I am somehow leading a life that requires 31 passwords ... and counting. And the process these days for creating a new password, or changing a password can be beyond frustrating.
I needed to change a password just the other day. The original had been a simple seven letters. So I typed in another. But wait. My new password needs to be at least eight characters long, contain a capital letter, a number and one of those other keyboard symbols, including, but not limited to, a hyphen, bracket, exclamation mark, dollar sign, greater than indicator, asterisk or @ button.
I thought about it and typed in what I thought was an easy to remember beauty that fulfilled all the requirements. Then up popped this message. You have selected a ‘weak’ password. Through a series of trial and error I made my way past the ‘moderate’ stage, finally settling on what the computer deemed to be a ‘strong’ password. And by strong, they mean you don’t ever have a chance of remembering it.
Sometimes you’re required to change a password because you’ve used the old one for a certain period of time. When this happens, I just used to change the number at the end of the password. Not any more. Now you get a message saying you can’t use an old password for at least a year. Technically I didn’t, but I see where they’re coming from.
Before I wrote this, I was browsing through the ‘passwords’ section in the settings area of my phone. I’d seen all the passwords before but never looked under the heading called ‘security recommendations’, of which there were 30. Oh oh, 30? Considering each one required immediate attention, I figure some of my passwords have been compromised for years.
Of those 30 notifications, 17 of them stated that my password for a certain account had appeared in a data leak, resulting in a high risk of compromise. They recommended I change it immediately. Seven of the notifications informed me many people use the same password, which makes it easy to guess. They recommended I change it immediately. The final six notifications informed me I was using the same password on several sites. Well, duh, isn’t everybody? They recommended I change it immediately.
So it looks like I’ve got to get busy and change 30 passwords. I’m going to need more pets.
