Like many Canadians, I elected to travel about two years into the pandemic, flying to the US last May to be specific. At that time, in order to come back into the country, you had to have the ArriveCan app, which had been custom made for pandemic travel. After the required grumbling, we did our due diligence and filled out the information on the app upon our return. When we got to customs the agent asked if we filled out the ArriveCan information, and as we reached to show him our phone, he said he didn’t need to see it, but to just confirm we filled it out. So, clearly we had been in some sort of odd customs express line, but I’m not complaining. Shortly after, the government lifted the ArriveCan app requirement.
But I only told you that story to tell you this one. Last week I noticed on social media that the ArriveCan app has a new use. It can now be used to make your customs and immigration declaration for the Canadian Border Services Agency in advance of your return to Canada. Currently nine Canadian international airports are set up for this, including Halifax, Toronto and Montreal. Since I’m all in when it comes to speeding up the process, I went to my phone and opened the ArriveCan app to check it out. That’s where I hit a roadblock.
Naturally, the app asks you to sign in with an email and password. Password for ArriveCan? Password for ArriveCan? Hmmmm ... what is that password? Good question. In the past decade or so, anything we do online requires a password, for the sake of security. I don’t have trouble with passwords. I have trouble remembering passwords.
I used to just write my passwords down on small pieces of paper and tape them to the wall directly in front of my desk. In time, it looked like I had completely wallpapered the area with tiny pieces of paper, which, clearly, was exactly what I did. And each time I needed a new password, I just slapped another piece of paper up there so there was no system in place, and certainly no kind of alphabetical symmetry. Sometimes finding a single password skyrocketed my frustration meter off the charts. Then I did something about it.
Now, all my passwords are contained in a handy app on my phone. They are in alphabetical order, with user name, and password clearly displayed. When I get a new password, I take the time and effort to put it in its proper place. And passwords are getting more and more complicated these days. You need eight to 16 characters, at least one upper case character, a number from one to nine, one of these guys ... $%!#&* ... the name of your favourite Beatle, the first letter of the street you lived on as a child, the number of red ones in a box of Smarties and the number of kilometres from your home to the nearest Tim Hortons. So, yeah, it can be complicated without superior organizational skills.
To my amazement I currently have 48 different listings for passwords. Not 48 different passwords by any means, but certainly not 48 the same either. (Thus the need for the list). What’s worse, when I go through the list to try and eliminate some, I convince myself each one is vital and more important than the last.
So to solve the ArriveCan password issue, I logged in and checked my password app.
No ArriveCan password. No ArriveCan listing. Apparently I need 49 passwords.
The alternative is to press the ‘Forgot your password’ button, something I haven’t done in years. I got a message saying my new password has been emailed to the address I supplied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.