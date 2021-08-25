“Eat plenty and give the house a good name!”
I heard that saying, as many did, in the kitchen of MaryBell MacDonald. I would safely wager no souls left that kitchen hungry. I don’t recall, that exact saying, in our own house, however, the sentiment was shared. The teapot was always on, at our place, and delicious baked treats were always on offer. I think that hospitality held true for most Island homes, and is an integral part of the culture. As a matter of fact, someone in PEI tourism latched right on to it. We are now known as Canada’s Food Island. I think it’s a slogan our title sponsor for The Close to the Ground concert series would approve of as well.
I am proud to announce that The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series will take place every Thursday at 8 pm from September 2 to October 28 at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner. It was touch and go, if we would have our concerts this year, but we recently had a plan approved by public health, and we are approved for two cohorts of 100 people. There will be a some COVID protocols in place in terms of social distancing and we will have to take names and numbers at the door. I hope everybody is as happy to have the concerts starting as I am, and will have a little extra patience while we get everybody seated this fall.
The shows will kick off September 2 with a book launch for my second collection of short stories called Island Characters Volume 2. There will be music by Fiddlers’ Sons and copies of the new book will be on sale. Bobby Fraser of St Peter’s Bay is my cover model for this edition. Our mutual friend Dean Lewis, of St Peter’s, captured a great photo of Bobby in his fancy ‘Sergeant Preston of The Yukon’ type hat. I found out the story of the night that Bobby fought the bear took a dark turn in Tyne Valley. It turned out ‘Not So Gentle Ben’, the wrestling bear, took vengeance on two young men at the Tyne Valley Rink. My second literary attempt includes 52 short stories about people, I feel, make the Island a richer place. I categorized the stories into sections titled When I was a Kid, Through the Music, You’re All Animals, Courtesy of the Country Gentleman, and The Francis Files.
Yes, Francis Ronaghan needed his own section in volume 2. I heard a ton of Francis stories while promoting my first book, and included some of my favourites in the second. You can pick up a copy anywhere I play, or at Cardigan Garage, Morell Co-op, Stewart & Beck’s Home Hardware in Montague, Capitol Auto Supply, 56 St Peter’s Road, Charlottetown, East Point Lighthouse, Seagull’s Nest Gift Shop in North Rustico, PEI Preserve Company in New Glasgow and Stanley Bridge Studio. I will try to get them around to a few more locations, and I will keep some in the truck, if you happen to catch me at a dumpster.
Thanks to our title sponsor, The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island, and with the support of The Eastern Graphic, Nabuurs Gardens, MR Seafoods, Lobster PEI, Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc, The Island’s Country 95.1 FM CFCY and The Provincial Credit Union, we are pleased to announce a top-shelf lineup of special guests.
The month of September features hosts Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge along with Island Characters Volume 2 Book Launch September 2, Piano man Johnny Ross on September 9; Kelley Mooney on September 16; Cynthia MacLeod, September 23 and Johnny Ray Arsenault, September 30.
I will announce the lineup for October in the coming weeks, and it is shaping up well. It’s been a long stretch since we took the stage at Kaylee Hall. I can’t wait to see everyone again.
