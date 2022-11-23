I’m still getting going at my column and sadly I never made it to Souris last week although I did see a few of the Souris curlers around Montague. It’s so refreshing to see the interaction between the two clubs.
Also refreshing is seeing the increase in the number of junior curlers. I’m told there are 40 this year. I’m also seeing a lot of new, young members and it’s making the club feel vibrant.
Monday night curling had Thomas Annear playing against some of his former teammates, Kathy MacLean, Barry MacDonald, Jason MacDonald and Tara Martin. Thomas and teammates, Lynda Annear, Morgan Clarey and Kyla Derue, worked hard for their first victory of the season.
Paul Morrison was carried to victory in Tuesday night mixed by teammates Jessie Grant and Alan Munro. Though they did win I hope Paul’s game improves as winter progresses.
Wednesday night competitive had Darlene London, Robyn MacDonald, Shelley Rice and Gail Greene playing against stick curlers Carl Dimitroff, Brian Harding and Randy Messet. The stick curlers gave the ladies a run for their money but came up short in the end.
Thursday night had some of the Red Cross workers honing their skills for the Curl for Cancer spiel. So nice to see them participating in the community while they are here.
