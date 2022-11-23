Gertie McBroom

I’m still getting going at my column and sadly I never made it to Souris last week although I did see a few of the Souris curlers around Montague. It’s so refreshing to see the interaction between the two clubs.

Also refreshing is seeing the increase in the number of junior curlers. I’m told there are 40 this year. I’m also seeing a lot of new, young members and it’s making the club feel vibrant.

